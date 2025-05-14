Quiboloy told by Comelec: File protest first if you want manual recount

MANILA, Philippines — First file an election protest.

This was what the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday told parties who were calling for a manual recount.

Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco made the remark after Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy called for a manual recount on Tuesday.

READ: Hold of Garcias on Cebu crumbles

“Our advice to the parties who want to question [the results], you file an election protest,” Laudiangco said in a press conference in Manila Hotel’s Tent City in Manila.

In another press briefing at the same venue, Comelec chairman George Erwin Garcia said the filing of an election protest is the easier option and the conduct of manual recount is cumbersome.

“We need a budget for manual recount because who will recount? The teachers? We need to give them another honoraria,” he said.

READ: ACM errors top complaints in 2025 midterm polls

The Comelec chief also pointed out that the poll body is already conducting a manual random audit, which refers to the manual counting of random ballots.

Quiboloy ranked 31st in the senatorial race, getting 5,578,304 votes, according to Comelec’s partial and unofficial count as of 11:29 a.m.

This figure is based on 97.3 percent of all election returns./apl/abc

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP