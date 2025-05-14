Comelec reminds candidates to file SOCE within 30 days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has reminded all candidates in the recently concluded midterm polls to submit their Statements of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE) within 30 days after Election Day.

It warns that there will be no extensions for the submission of SOCE.

“Mag-atang na sad mi sa ilang statement of contribution and expenditure (We will wait for their statement of contribution and expenditure). They should submit 30 days from yesterday. No extension. Deadline is deadline,” said Lawyer Ferdinand Gujilde, Cebu City Comelec chairman, in a post-proclamation interview.

The SOCE is a mandatory document that all electoral candidates must file with the Comelec, whether they won or lost.

It details the total amount of campaign contributions received and expenditures incurred during the election period.

Under Philippine election laws, non-compliance can result in penalties, including disqualification from holding public office or being barred from running in future elections.

The reminder came a day after Comelec Cebu City completed the canvassing of votes and proclaimed the winners of the May 13, 2025, midterm elections, including the city’s new mayor and vice mayor.

Polls described as ‘peaceful and successful’

Gujilde described the conduct of elections in Cebu City as “generally peaceful and successful,” with minor technical issues encountered but addressed accordingly.

“Actually, peaceful and ako madescribe siya nga successful. Kay kung aduna man tay kakulian, dili gyud na malikayan, I don’t even call that irregularity, I call that error margin because it’s not a perfect system,” he said.

He added that the Commission had anticipated a smooth conduct of the elections due to the extensive preparation done by election officials and other agencies, particularly in ensuring peace and order.

“Actually, gusto nako i-commend ato PNP, maayo kaayo, han-ay, comprehensive ang ilang security plan,” Gujilde added.

84.52% voter turnout recorded

Cebu City posted an 84.52 percent voter turnout, with 609,789 out of 721,469 registered voters casting their votes across 790 clustered precincts.

Gujilde said the high turnout was encouraging and well above the usual 60–70 percent range, although a 100 percent turnout remains unlikely due to voter apathy and logistical concerns.

“Actually that’s quite high, 82%. Ang low, maybe 60–70. Pero dili jud ta ka expect ug 100% turnout because number one, naay uban dili na interesado, cynical na sila. Or wala sila diri, or kapoyan ug botar tungod sa congestion, taas ang linya unya init,” he explained.

Minor delays, manual voting in mountain barangays

Gujilde acknowledged that delays occurred during canvassing due to errors made by some Electoral Boards involving ballots of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs).

“Kato rang sipyat sa mga Electoral Boards, nga ang ballots sa mga PWD and Persons Deprived of Liberty. Wala nila na feed unya nag closed voting na sila. So they had to do it all over again, i-reopen, i-rezero, i-feed ang mga ballots balik,” he said.

(The Electoral Boards only mistake is that the ballots of the PWD and Persons Deprived of Liberty. They did not feed and then the voting was closed. So they had to do it all over again, reopen, rezero feed the ballots back.)

He noted that this process delayed canvassing by at least an hour as hundreds of ballots had to be re-fed into the vote-counting machines.

At least 15 precincts located in mountain barangays also resorted to manual transmission due to weak signal in those areas.

“Daghan, I think mga 15 kabuok. 15 precinct. Mountain barangays nga lisod ang signal,” he said.

(There are many. I think there are 15. 15 precincts. The signal in mountain barangays is difficult.)

Despite these issues, Gujilde confirmed that all ballots had been transmitted and claimed by the City Treasurer’s Office as of Tuesday.

No major complaints or petitions received

When asked about complaints, Gujilde said Comelec received reports mostly from voters inconvenienced by the long queues and heat during Election Day. He said these circumstances are expected in the Philippine elections.

“Naa man gyud, naay reklamo. Mga tawo mismo. Mga botante, inconvenience, etc. Pero para nako, kitang tanan naa tay inconvenience sa election. Kay init ta, tropical country, summer pa jud ato elections. Ato nalang hunahunaon nga mao ni ato contribution sa democracy,” he said.

He added that Comelec Cebu City has not yet received any formal election protest or petition related to the May 13 polls.

‘Template election’

Gujilde, a seasoned election official, described the 2025 polls as largely similar to past elections, saying there was “nothing unique” about it in terms of conduct and operations.

“Actually, wala ra. Mura siyag template. Pabalik balik ra siya,” he said.

(Actually, there is none. It is like a template. It just keeps coming back.)

Proclaimed winners

Comelec proclaimed Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) candidates Nestor Archival Sr. and Tomas Osmeña as the new mayor and vice mayor of Cebu City.

Archival garnered 256,197 votes, defeating incumbent Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia (PFP) with 176,967 votes, former mayor Mike Rama (Partido Barug) with 120,124, Yogi Ruiz (KBL) with 27,652, and Julieto Co (independent) with 3,163 votes.

Osmeña, meanwhile, reclaimed the vice mayoralty with 233,906 votes, besting Dondon Hontiveros (Barug) with 190,586 and Joey Daluz (PFP) with 147,343.

In the first congressional district, Cutie del Mar (NPC) emerged victorious with 105,581 votes. In the second district, incumbent Edu Rama (Lakas-CMD) retained his seat with 181,055 votes.

The top eight winners in the City Council race for the first district were Winston Pepito, Nice Archival, Harold Kendrick Go, Edgardo Labella, Joel Garganera, Alvin Arcilla, Jun Alcover, and Bebs Andales.

In the second district, the winning councilors were Dave Tumulak, Phillip Zafra, Paul Labra, Jose Abellanosa, Mikel Rama, Francis Esparis, Michelle Abella, and Harry Eran.

