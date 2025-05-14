Sara Duterte: All candidates endorsed by VP lose in Bohol

TAGBILARAN CITY — The Duterte factor did not work in Bohol province this time around.

All candidates endorsed by Vice President Sara Duterte lost in the May 12 midterm elections.

Duterte personally endorsed local candidates during her visit to the province on April 28. These candidates had undergone a stringent selection process to be chosen by One Bohol for Good Governance, a movement supporting the Dutertes, which required nominees to be Duterte supporters.

Dan Neri Lim, who ran for governor, was defeated by incumbent Gov. Erico Aristotle Augmentado.

Gerardo Garcia also failed to win the vice gubernatorial race, losing to Nick Besas.

Angilita Toribio and Rene Espinosa, both running for board member posts in the third district, and reelectionist Board Member Elpidio Bonita were also defeated.

In Inabanga, Mayor Jose Jono Jumamoy and his entire slate lost.

In Valencia, Kat-Kat Lim was defeated by incumbent Mayor Neil Balite.

Her running mate for vice mayor, May Flor Palaca, also failed to win. Only one councilor from Lim’s slate secured a seat. Boholanos overwhelmingly supported former President Rodrigo Duterte in the 2016 elections. Vice President Duterte also won by a landslide in the province during the 2022 polls.

