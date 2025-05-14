Meghan Markle’s dad moves to Cebu as family seeks reconciliation

The City has drawn attention from the media as the new home of Thomas Markle Sr.

NEW YORK – Cebu City has drawn attention from British media recently, not for its tourism, but as the new home of Thomas Markle Sr., father of the Duchess of Sussex.

Markle, 80, a retired Hollywood lighting director and regional Emmy Award winner, quietly relocated to Cebu – Philippines’ oldest city and first capital – after leaving his coastal bungalow in Rosarito, Mexico, earlier this year. He now lives in a high-rise apartment, paying about $660 (P37,000) a month, according to British press reports.

His son, Thomas Jr., 58, has taken on a caretaker role as his father adjusts to the heat and humidity of Cebu, a city of more than three million, where temperatures have reached 100 degrees Fahrenheit and humidity nears 90 percent.

“There are only two kinds of weather in Cebu – hot and humid, and hot, humid, and rainy,” a family source told the British tabloid The Sun. “It’s brutal even for men half his age, but it’s sad to see him struggling.”

He told The Mirror in January that he moved seeking a quieter life after years of public scrutiny. “At 80, I want to be somewhere where people are kind and I can enjoy a peaceful, friendly life,” he said, adding that he was drawn to Southeast Asia for its culture, respectful locals and affordable healthcare.

Despite his hopes, concerns about his health and living conditions persist among family members and observers. His apartment, considered upscale locally, is a far cry from the luxury estate Meghan and Harry occupy in Montecito, Calif.

Reconciliation

Meanwhile, his children Thomas Jr. and Samantha have publicly urged Meghan, 43, to reconcile with their father. Samantha, who is engaged in a defamation lawsuit against her half-sister, recently told GB News, “Meghan needs to reconcile with our father before it’s too late. She doesn’t realize what she’s missing.”

Thomas Jr. has also criticized the Duchess’s recent Netflix projects, calling them “bland” and “generic” in interviews with The Sun. He has challenged her accounts of their family’s past, claiming they did not experience the poverty she described. His reality TV appearances, including “Big Brother VIP Australia,” have sparked debate about airing family disputes publicly.

Despite the public tension, Markle Sr. has consistently expressed a desire for peace and family unity. He has never met his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, and watched Meghan’s 2018 royal wedding from afar after health issues prevented him from walking her down the aisle.

“I just want peace. At 80, none of us know how long we have left. I want my remaining time to be free of the drama of recent years,” Markle told The Mirror.

As Markle adjusts to life in the Queen City of the South, the prospect of a family reunion remains uncertain. For now, the Markle family saga continues to unfold publicly, with Markle seeking comfort and closure far from Hollywood and royal scrutiny.