Sulaiman, Pacquiao announce ‘Thrilla in Manila’ recreation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and World Boxing Council (WBC) president Mauricio Sulaiman have officially announced the recreation of the iconic “Thrilla in Manila” to commemorate its 50th anniversary this coming October.

The original “Thrilla in Manila,” held at the Araneta Coliseum in 1975, featured a brutal and unforgettable heavyweight title bout between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest fights in boxing history, it was the final chapter of the Ali-Frazier trilogy and took place during the height of Martial Law under then-President Ferdinand Marcos.

In a video posted on Viva Promotions’ social media channels on Tuesday, May 13, Sulaiman revealed that he was in Manila to formally announce the commemorative event.

“We’re here in Manila with the great champion Manny Pacquiao and Sean Gibbons—creation and the memorial of the Frazier-Ali ‘Thrilla in Manila,’” said Sulaiman.

Joining Sulaiman in the video were Pacquiao himself and MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons.

While an exact date in October has yet to be confirmed, speculation is growing that Pacquiao could headline the Thrilla in Manila recreation card.

The Filipino boxing icon is also tentatively scheduled to face reigning WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in July, sparking anticipation that their match could be the main attraction in the Manila event.

Sulaiman also played a key role in announcing Pacquiao’s return to boxing earlier this year during a visit to Saudi Arabia.

Fans however, are more wary than excited about Pacquiao’s return to the ring, worried that the boxing icon’s age and long inactivity may have serious repercussions.

