Whisper “I Do”, start your forever at Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan

There’s something undeniably magical about the ocean, its rhythm, its vastness, and its timeless beauty. At Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan, this enchantment becomes the backdrop for a wedding celebration like no other.

With world-class hospitality and custom-tailored experiences, couples are free to dream, and Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan will bring those dreams to life.

Crimson Mactan sets the stage for a love story like no other. Your big day is not just an event, but a curated experience infused with elegance, intimacy, and coastal charm.

A Destination Where Every Detail Matters

From the moment you arrive, you’re welcomed by the serene beauty of a tropical garden resort unlike any other in Mactan. The lush surroundings, ocean breeze, and thoughtful service come together to create an atmosphere that feels like it was designed just for you.

“I think the biggest reason to come here is that we are the only resort in Mactan that is a garden resort,” shared Patrick Manthe, General Manager of Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan in an exclusive interview with CDN Digital. “All of our rooms are one-story, and all the venues that we offer are quite unique and intimate. We are not suited for large weddings, but we specialize in smaller to mid-size weddings. This is where we truly shine, offering personalized service and secluded spaces that cater to what each couple wants.” he emphasized. Whether you imagine saying your vows in a tranquil garden or with your toes in the sand during a beachfront ceremony, Crimson’s team ensures that every element, from the floral arrangements to the flow of the reception, is executed with precision and heart. “Ultimately, it is their one and only wedding,” Manthe continued. “It really comes down to the intimate and secluded nature of our venues, and the kind of attentive service we provide.”

With world-class hospitality and custom-tailored experiences, couples are free to dream, and Crimson will bring those dreams to life. “When a couple chooses Crimson for their wedding destination, they can expect the best of everything,” said Carmela Bocanegra, Vice President for Sales and Marketing at Chroma Hospitality. “From the finest culinary offerings across our properties—whether in Boracay, Manila, or Mactan—to our highly trained staff, we deliver weddings that are truly personalized, from intimate affairs to grand celebrations.” This commitment reflects Crimson’s vision to make every couple feel that their special day matters just as deeply to the team behind it as it does to them.

The Weddings by Crimson Showcase

To offer couples a glimpse of what’s possible, Crimson Mactan recently unveiled its first-ever Wedding Showcase, a curated display of ceremony and reception setups styled by some of Cebu’s top-tier wedding suppliers: First of April, Simple Wishes, Exquisite Styling and Events, VideoHyb, and RJT Entertainment Production by DFC Allstars.

The highlight of the event was a Bridal Fashion Show by Furne Amato, which brought couture elegance to the coastline, leaving guests inspired by the fusion of fashion and natural beauty. Featuring a 64-piece runway presentation by world-renowned designer Furne Amato, Take Me to the Sea: The Amato Resort Collection mesmerized with its delicate embellishments and commanding silhouettes—beautifully capturing the spirit of the sea and mirroring the serene elegance of Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan.

“Weddings by Crimson started early last year,” Manthe noted. “We launched in Alabang first, then Boracay, and now here in Mactan. We plan to make this a yearly event to remain top-of-mind for couples searching for the perfect wedding venue, those looking to make their dream wedding a reality with us.”

Begin forever in a destination as beautiful as your loved ones. Whether you envision an intimate seaside ceremony or a midsized vibrant beachfront celebration, Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan offers more than just a venue, it offers a journey. Here, nature’s raw beauty meets refined luxury, and each moment is imbued with purpose and romance.

Begin your forever at Crimson, where every wave whispers a promise, and every sunset writes a new chapter in your love story.

For inquiries and bookings, follow Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan of their official Facebook page or visit their website crimsonhotel.com/mactan.