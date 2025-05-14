Team Secret drops Cebuano Valorant pro 2GE from roster

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Shortly after the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2025: Pacific Stage 1 concluded, Team Secret dropped Cebuano Valorant pro James “2GE” Goopio from their roster.

In a video tribute posted on Tuesday, May 13, Team Secret bid farewell to the Cebuano controller main. “Today we wish farewell to Secret 2GE. Thank you for all the memories,” Team Secret captioned their video tribute.

Rubbing salt to his wound, 2GE also produced his own farewell video. Right at the start, 2GE shared, “I remember when I arrived in Team Secret, the vibes were really good within the team. They welcomed me to the team like a brother.”

Recalling the good times, 2GE described his time with Team Secret as “might be one of the best memories” of his life.

With 2GE gone, Team Secret’s roster is currently left with Jessie “JessieVash” Cuyco. Adrian Jiggs “Invy” Reyes, Brheyanne Christ “Wild0reoo” Reyes, and Jeremy “Jremy” Cabrera. More changes to this roster is expected to be revealed in the coming days.

2GE joined Team Secret almost a year ago right before VCT 2024: Pacific Stage 2. Despite being an exciting addition to the team, Team Secret has consistently failed to perform in the VCT franchise league.

Their recent struggles have never been so apparent with their performance during the VCT 2025 Pacific Stage 1.

With a record of one win and four losses, Team Secret finished dead last in their group during the VCT 2025 Pacific Stage 1. The only silver lining during that run came from their lone win against eventual VCT 2025 Pacific Stage 1 champions Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ).

2GE has been playing in the franchise league of Valorant, the highest tier of the game’s esports ecosystem, since franchising started. He was part of RRQ’s all-Filipino Valorant roster that got into franchising before the Indonesian-based organization slowly transitioned to an Indonesian lineup.

Prior to his stint in the franchised league, 2GE most notably played for Cebu-based organizations: Zeal Esports and the Talisay-based organization 6045 Pirates.