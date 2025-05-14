Cebuano CrossFire team, shoutcaster fly to China

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano organization UBECMANIAC and Opon-based shoutcaster Joshua “Jusuave” Villamar have flown to Shanghai, China for the CrossFire Asian Champions League 2025 that is set to start on Friday, May 16.

UBECMANIAC is one of the two teams from the Philippines that qualified for the international CrossFire tournament, the other being Arcilla Esports.

Meanwhile, Jusuave is set to be one of the talents that will be shoutcasting in the tournament onsite.

UBECMANIAC and Arcilla Esports qualified to the CrossFire Asian Champions League 2025 for being the top two teams from the CrossFire Stars 2024 Philippines Regional Finals held in October 2024.

UBECMANIAC’s roster consists of Ar “Jjhae” Bacus, Ken “kLb” Belgida, Kent “kLp” Pegarro, Christopher “Kano” Robinson, and Jaylord “LOYY” Pasulot. Randolf “Dolf” Marquez is the team’s substitute player while Francis “Tankz” Catangay serves as the team’s coach.

Crossfire Asian Champions League 2025

The Crossfire Asian Champions League 2025 features eight teams from the three existing Asian regional leagues: four CrossFire Pro League teams from China (KINGZERO-eSports, Evolution Power, All Gamers, and BaiSha Gaming), two CrossFire Vietnam Professional League teams (Team Falcons and NEXTTOP), and the top two teams of the CrossFire Stars Philippine Regionals.

With the results of the matchup draws back in May 7, UBECMANIAC is set to face China’s top seeded team KINGZERO-eSports in the quarterfinals of the single-elimination tournament. Meanwhile, fellow Filipino representatives Arcilla Esports will fight BaiSha Gaming.

UBECMANIAC is a professional CrossFire team that was founded in 2011. The team is dedicated to their founder Nick “Clydes” Benzen Ong, one of the two Ong brothers that were infamously killed by a gunman back in 2018.

In 2024, UBECMANIAC consistently performed well locally, finishing in 4th place during the CrossFire Stars Philippines Masters 2024 and finishing 2nd at the CrossFire Stars 2024 Philippines Regional Finals. Internationally, however, the team placed 9th-12th together with SGJ REBORN — whose roster now represents Arcilla Esports, LCK, and unKnights.