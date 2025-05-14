Pamela Baricuatro: I’m the People’s Governor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — She had no political machinery, no backing from local officials—yet Pamela Baricuatro emerged victorious in this year’s midterm elections, clinching Cebu’s gubernatorial seat.

Baricuatro, the newly proclaimed governor-elect, expressed deep gratitude to the voters for their trust, to her supporters for their belief in her candidacy, and to former President Rodrigo Duterte for his endorsement.

“Tatay Digong, salamat kaayo. Imo kong giingan nga ‘kumbate lang ’day.’ Ni-kumbate gyud ko until the end, Tay,” she said, speaking to reporters after her proclamation on Tuesday, May 13.

(Tatay Digong, thank you very much. You told me to continue fighting. I did until the end, Tay.)

Baricuatro acknowledged that Duterte’s support played a crucial role in her upset victory against five-term governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

“I’m happy to have won this election. I am truly grateful to former President Rodrigo Duterte for endorsing me,” she said.

She also expressed her hope that the former president would soon return to the country.

“Hinaot makaúli ka, ug unta nagkuyog unta ta karon sa akong proclamation,” she added.

(I do hope that you will be back home, we could have been together in my proclamation.)

Well Wishes Amid Contestation

Baricuatro, a political newcomer and former flight attendant who later worked as an executive at the Land Bank of the Philippines, secured over 1.1 million votes—defeating the long-serving Garcia.

As of this report, Garcia has yet to make a public appearance or concede defeat. During Baricuatro’s proclamation, Garcia’s representative attempted to halt the proceedings, citing a reported disqualification petition filed with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Manila.

Despite this, several elected and outgoing officials extended their well wishes to the new governor.

Among them was Vice Governor-elect Glenn Anthony Soco, Garcia’s running mate, who signaled openness to working with Baricuatro.

“The people have spoken. We look forward to working with all the officials of the Provincial Government for the betterment of the people of Cebu,” said Soco.

“With this new mandate, I vow to work hard, do better, and collaborate with anyone in fulfilling our duties.”

Outgoing 3rd District Rep. Pablo John “PJ” Garcia, Gwendolyn’s youngest brother, also expressed hope that Baricuatro will lead well.

“We are all united in our love for Cebu and for public service. I hope she uses her mandate well to serve our beloved Cebu,” he said.

However, both Soco and PJ Garcia declined to comment further on the outgoing governor’s loss, saying they did not want to preempt her response.

People’s governor

Shortly after being proclaimed, Baricuatro reassured the public that she will fulfill the promises she made in improving government services during her campaign like improving the healthcare system, and ensuring the seat of the Provincial Government will remain at the Capitol Building in Escario Street, Cebu City.

She also referred to herself as the ‘people’s governor.’

“The people’s governor (because) the people have spoken. I have no mayors, congressman and barangay captains behind me. I only have the people behind me, so I want to be known as the people’s governor,” Baricuatro said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP