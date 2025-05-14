Unbeaten Filipino middleweight Mindoro fights in Texas this June

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Undefeated Filipino middleweight prospect Weljon Mindoro is set for the biggest test of his promising career as he squares off against fellow unbeaten fighter Omar Ulises Munguia on June 7 in San Antonio, Texas.

The 25-year-old Mindoro, nicknamed “The Triggerman,” will take center stage in a ProBox Promotions card, bringing his knockout power and rising reputation to one of the sport’s most competitive stages.

Mindoro is among the few Filipino boxers currently making waves in the middleweight division—a weight class uncommon for fighters from the Philippines.

He holds a remarkable record of 13 wins, all by knockout, with one draw. Since relocating to the United States in 2024, Mindoro has made two successful appearances in the ring, scoring knockout victories over Tyler Goodjohn and Lucas de Abreu.

Now based at Knuckleheads Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, Mindoro is coming off a dominant third-round knockout win over de Abreu last November in Kissimmee, Florida.

Mindoro’s trademark power and precision were in full display early, flooring de Abreu three times in their short-lived bout.

His opponent, Omar Ulises Munguia of Mexico, enters the bout with an unbeaten record of 8-0-1 (6 KOs). Munguia is coming off a technical draw against compatriot Mauricio Virgen last November, which snapped his eight-fight winning streak.

The bout in San Antonio will mark Munguia’s U.S. debut and his first time facing a Filipino fighter.

