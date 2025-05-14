De Lima accepts invitation to join impeachment prosec team

MANILA, Philippines — Former Sen. Leila de Lima has confirmed that she will now join the prosecution panel in Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial after accepting an invitation from House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez to do so.

De Lima sent a message to reporters on Wednesday afternoon that Romualdez called her just after she gave a press briefing, where she said she would seriously consider joining the House prosecution panel if the House leadership invites her.

De Lima is poised to be a member of the incoming 20th Congress as the ML party list, where she is its first nominee, is currently ranked 14th with 541,000 according to the partial and unofficial count in the Commission on Elections (Comelec) transparency server.

“Just to further confirm that the House Speaker has asked me to be part of the prosecution panel, and I’ve agreed to serve. I’ve always believed that public office comes with the duty to uphold accountability, no matter the personalities involved. This is part of my continuing work for justice and reform. I’m here to serve the truth—nothing more, nothing less,” de Lima said.

Accountable

In a later statement, de Lima said her decision comes from a “place of duty and principle” — as she believes that public officers must be held accountable for issues.

“The House Speaker has invited me to serve on the prosecution panel for the upcoming impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte. I have accepted,” she said. “My decision comes from a place of duty and principle. I have always stood for truth, accountability, and the rule of law across different administrations, regardless of political affiliation. That commitment remains unchanged.”

“This is not about personalities or partisan politics. It is about honoring the public trust and the responsibilities that come with it. My participation is one part of the broader agenda for Justice and Reform—an agenda I intend to pursue fully as I take my place in the House of Representatives,” she added.

Legal minds

In a separate statement, Romualdez said de Lima and human rights lawyer Chel Diokno are welcome additions to the impeachment panel.

Diokno is also expected to get a seat in Congress, with Akbayan currently topping Comelec’s quick unofficial count with over 2.75 million votes.

“Former Senator De Lima and Atty. Diokno are two of the most respected legal minds in the country. Their potential inclusion in the prosecution panel would add credibility, balance, and depth to this constitutionally mandated process,” Romualdez said.

“They are not just veteran lawyers—they are public servants with a lifelong record of upholding the rule of law and protecting democratic institutions. Their involvement would be a valuable contribution to ensuring that the proceedings are fair, principled, and rooted in the public interest,” he added.

Impeachment trial

According to Romualdez, the impeachment trial must rise above “politics and personalities.”

“This is not about targeting individuals. This is about fulfilling our constitutional duty with integrity. The House is committed to presenting a case based solely on facts, evidence, and the rule of law,” he said.

“The Senate, as the impeachment court, deserves to hear a case presented with competence and credibility. The participation of figures like De Lima and Diokno will help ensure that,” he added.

Aside from Romualdez, two lawmakers have already called for the inclusion of de Lima and Diokno in the prosecution panel. Manila 3rd District Rep. Joel Chua and Zambales 1st District Rep. Jefferson Khonghun, in separate statements on Wednesday, said that the two lawyers will be a boost to the prosecution team.

De Lima and Diokno have been critical of the Dutertes, particularly former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war and the vice president’s alleged irregular confidential fund spending.

Confidential funds

Last December 2, 2024, civil society groups filed an impeachment complaint against Vice President Duterte, which was endorsed by Akbayan party-list Rep. Percival Cendaña. De Lima served as the spokesperson for the group, explaining that their complaints were hinged on allegations of the misuse of confidential funds within Duterte’s offices, grave threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and supposed bribery.

After the complaint was endorsed by Akbayan, two more petitions were filed in December 2024. Eventually, lawmakers decided to consolidate the three petitions, leading to a verified impeachment complaint that was brought to the plenary last February 5.

On the same day, Duterte was impeached by the House after 215 lawmakers signed the verified impeachment complaint.

The articles of impeachment were immediately transmitted to the Senate, as the 1987 Constitution requires a trial to start forthwith if at least one-third of all House members —in this case, 102 out of 306 have signed and endorsed the petition.

