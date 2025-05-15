Women’s suffrage and women’s vote in Philippine election

By: ATTY. DENNIS GORECHO - Columnist/CDN Digital | May 15,2025 - 07:42 AM

For the 2025 national and local elections, the Philippines has over 68.4 million registered voters wherein 34,877,106 women make up 51percent of the electorate, while 33.5 million are males, indicating strong female participation.

Regions with higher number of female than male voters are National Capital Region, Central Luzon Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Central Visayas and Western Visayas.

However, the proportion of female political officials to male political officials at all levels of government is not proportional to their share of the Philippine population.

Commission on Elections (Comelec) data showed that over 78 percent of the 43,033 that filed their certificates of candidacy (COC) were men.

The first advocate of women’s suffrage in the Philippines was Apolinario Mabini who drafted a Constitution giving female tax payers 21 years and older the right to vote. However, that version of the Constitution was not adopted by the Malolos Congress.

Since the first national election in 1907 for the Philippine Assembly until the adoption of the 1935 Constitution, only Filipino men were allowed to vote in the country and women had no legal right.

Filipino women would not find their names in the voting list until a plebiscite was held on April 30, 1937. That day marked the first time women in the country exercised suffrage when an overwhelming majority of 447,725 Filipino women voted in a plebiscite in favor of their right to vote in political elections under Commonwealth Act No. 34.

Critics argued that it would ruin family unity since it will be giving less power to the husband or man of the house in the family.

On March 29, 1984, Proclamation No. 2346 was enacted declaring April 30 as “Woman Suffrage Day” to enable Filipino women to “renew their advocacy and support for clean, honest and free elections and pursue with greater zeal their efforts towards this direction.”

Women’s suffrage means the right of women to vote for any candidate in office.

On the other hand, the women’s vote refers to a united vote of women for electoral candidates whom they consider will advance their cause, either a vote for women candidates or for male candidates who are considered “friendly,” and even advocates.

Some Indicators of women’s votes are : (1) voter turnout of women; (2) victory of women candidates at the polls; (3) experience of women political parties; and (4) women in political campaigns.

Since 1947, there have been 23 Filipino women senators in Philippine history.

Geronima Pecson became the first woman senator of the Philippines in 1947.

Eva Estrada-Kalaw was the first woman to be re-elected as senator.

The female senators are Magnolia Antonino (1967), Tessie Aquino-Oreta (1998), Helena Benitez (1967), Nancy Binay( 2013,2019), Pia Cayetano (2004,2010, 2019), Nikki Coseteng (1992,1995), Leila de Lima (2016), Miriam Defensor-Santiago (1995, 2004,2010), Loi Ejercito( 2001), Eva Estrada-Kalaw (1965,1971), Risa Hontiveros (2016,2022), Maria Kalaw-Katigbak (1961), Loren Legarda (1998,2007, 2013, 2022), Gloria Macapagal Arroyo (1992, 1995), Jamby Madrigal (2004), Pacita Madrigal-Warns (1955), Imee Marcos (2019), Geronima Pecson (1947), Grace Poe (2013, 2019 ), Leticia Ramos-Shahani (1987,1992), Nina Rasul (1987,1992), Cynthia Villar (2013, 2019) and Tecla Ziga (1963).

As of press time, three women are in list of top 12 senators: Pia Cayetano, Imee Marcos and Camille Villar.

The country had two female presidents: Corazon Aquino (1986-1992) and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo (2001-2010).

Since 2004, GABRIELA women’s party has been winning seats in the House of Representatives under the party-list system. Its membership includes Filipino women from marginalized sectors of society and works towards their education and empowerment.

In Philippine history, Gabriela Silang is a widow, who took over the revolt started by her dead husband, Diego Silang. She is now immortalized through GABRIELA which has adopted her name as the acronym of the group’s name.

In 2004, it won one seat (Liza Maza) with 464,586 votes (3.65%).

In 2007, it won two seats (Luzviminda Ilagan, Maza) with 621,171 votes (3.89%).

In 2010, it won two seats ( Ilagan, Emerenciana de Jesus) with 1,001,421 votes(3.31%).

In 2013, it won two seats (Ilagan, de Jesus) with 713,492 votes (2.60%).

In 2016, it won two seats (de Jesus, Arlene Brosas) with 1,367,795 votes (4.22%).

In 2019, it won one seat (Brosas) with 445,696 votes (1.61%).

In 2022, it won one seat (Brosas) with 413,909 votes (1.15%).

“If what the people see are the same rotten, criminal, corrupt, oppressive leaders subservient to the interests of the few and foreign powers, women who aspire for genuine change will not remain silent and merely watch,” Brosas said in an interview.

Among the laws Gabriela pursued are Occupational Safety and Health Law (RA 11058), Expanded Maternity Leave Law (RA 11210), Safe Spaces Law (RA 11313), Increasing the age for statutory rape (RA 11648), and Expanded Solo Parent Welfare Act (RA 11861).

