‘Double plate’ law: Marcos approves amendments to it

By: Ruth Abbey Gita-Carlos - Philippine News Agency May 15,2025 - 08:10 AM

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has signed a law amending Republic Act (RA) 11235 or the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act to streamline motorcycle safety measures and penalties.

According to RA 12209 inked by Marcos on May 9, dealers must register motorcycles within five working days of sale upon the owner’s authorization, while owners must report a sale or disposition within five working days.

New owners must transfer ownership within 20 working days from acquisition.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is directed to issue registration certificates within two working days upon receiving the complete documentary requirements, including a clearance from the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group.

Motorcycle dealers are required to submit to the LTO an annual report on the status of all repossessed motorcycles under their custody.

Under the amended law, the original harsh fines and imprisonment have been significantly reduced.

The dealer, original owner, or the new owner who fail to comply with the requirements will have to pay a fine not more than PHP5,000, lower than the previous PHP20,000 to PHP50,000 and imprisonment.

Driving without a plate or readable number plate now carries a PHP5,000 fine, also down from the previous maximum of PHP100,000.

Failure to report a lost plate within 72 hours is also penalized with a PHP5,000 fine, lower than the original range of PHP20,000 to PHP50,000.

Use of a stolen number plate now carries a fine of not more than PHP20,000, reduced from the previous PHP50,000 to P100,000 fine or prision mayor (six to 12 years imprisonment).

Erasing, tampering, forging, imitating, covering or concealing a number plate or readable number plate now leads to a six-month to two-year prison sentence and a PHP10,000 fine, a lighter penalty compared to the original six-year maximum imprisonment.

Motorcycle owners with number plates not in conformity with the provisions of RA 12209 are required to renew their registration and apply for the required readable number plate not later than Dec. 31, 2025.

The LTO is given until June 30, 2026 to produce, release and issue the number plates.

The LTO is also instructed to issue a bigger, readable, and color-coded number plate for every motorcycle, following the font style and size prescribed in the implementing rules and regulations of the amended law.

The information on the number plates must be readable from the back portion of the motorcycle at a distance of at least 15 meters from the motorcycle.

RA 12209, which was made public on Wednesday, takes effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation. (PNA)

