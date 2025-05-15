4 Filipino seafarers still under probe after S. Korea drug bust – DMW

MANILA, Philippines– Four Filipino seafarers are still being investigated in South Korea, while 16 have already been repatriated to the Philippines following a record-breaking drug bust by the Korea Coast Guard.

However, in a press briefing on Wednesday, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac assured that proper assistance is being provided to them.

“Rest assured dun sa (with regard to the) M/V Lunita seafarers, we will continue to provide the necessary legal assistance to the four remaining, two have been arrested, and two are persons of interest. We are continually providing the assistance,” Cacdac said.

“For the 16, we have provided, and are still providing financial and psycho social assistance,” he added.

According to DMW Undersecretary Felicitas Bay, the repatriated seafarers arrived in the country in two batches on May 11 and 12.

They were welcomed by a joint DMW–OWWA (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration) team before being turned over to their licensed manning agency (LMA) for debriefing.

Bay said the DMW is facilitating their documentation and coordinating with the shipowner for the processing of financial assistance.

“We have our legal retainer assisting the two seafarers and the other two, so, four yung kasalukuyan under investigation at meron tayong pino-provide na legal counsel (four are currently under investigation and we have provided legal counsel),” she said.

“We will not discuss the details of the investigation because this is an ongoing investigation, and this is an issue which is a violation of the Narcotics Control Act of Korea,” she added.

Reports said that M/V Lunita, with 20 Filipino crew, arrived at Okgye Port in Gangneung, Gangwon Province on April 1.

On April 2, South Korean officials from the Korea Coast Guard and Seoul Regional Customs Office inspected the ship following a tip from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Homeland Security Investigations.

Over two tons of suspected cocaine were discovered in a concealed compartment in the ship’s engine room, which authorities called the largest drug seizure in South Korea’s history.

The 16 Filipino seafarers who have returned to the country have been cleared of involvement and are undergoing debriefing with the agency and the shipowner’s representatives. (PNA)

