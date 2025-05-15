Forbes ‘30 Under 30 Asia’: BINI, other notable Filipinos make it to list

MANILA, Philippines — This year’s edition of Forbes Magazine’s “30 Under 30 Asia” list included Filipino pop sensation BINI, illustrator Renren Galeno, entrepreneur Ysabel Chua and chess prodigy Daniel Quizon.

They join 300 individuals across the continent who have excelled in 10 categories at a young age.

BINI—composed of Gwen Apuli, Aiah Arceta, Sheena Catacutan, Mikha Lim, Maloi Ricalde, Jhoanna Robles, Stacey Sevilleja and Colet Vergara—was recognized for “making waves in the music and entertainment industry.”

The octet was formed in 2019 through ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy and has since blossomed in popularity, making hits like “Pantropiko” and “Salamin, Salamin.”

READ: BINI hits 1 billion streams on Spotify

Davao-based illustrator Galeno was behind the 2024 Pulitzer Prize finalist in illustrated reporting and commentary “Searching for Maura” published in the Washington Post.

The magna cum laude graduate from the University of the Philippines Diliman was honored for helping illustrate the injustice suffered by Filipinos during the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis.

Now based in Singapore, Chua is vice president of venture capital firm Forge Ventures, which has a portfolio of 16 companies. She started as an associate of Forge Ventures before eventually overseeing five investments.

Quizon has been the reigning Filipino chess champion since 2021. At just 20 years old, he is the latest chess Grandmaster after beating 64-year-old Igor Efimov at the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Hungary last September.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP