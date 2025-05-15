Visayan Electric residential rates down by P0.62kWh for May-June billing

Residential customers of Visayan Electric will enjoy a P0.62 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) decrease in their May-June electricity bill.

This brings the overall residential rate down to P11.16/kWh from last month’s P11.78/kWh. For a household consuming 200 kWh, this translates to a savings of P124.

The decrease in rates is attributed to the lower cost of electricity in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), a trading platform where electricity is bought and sold.

Despite the good news, Visayan Electric continues to remind consumers to be mindful of their electricity usage, as we are still in the dry season. Although Cebu and nearby provinces have been experiencing scattered rains, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) maintains that the wet season has not yet begun.

“We are very much still in summer, thus our cooling appliances are using more energy to achieve our desired temperature and this consumes more electricity,” said Visayan Electric Senior Assistant Vice President for Engineering Operations, Engr. Mark Anthony Kindica. “If we are not mindful of our energy consumption, our bills could soar unexpectedly,” he added.

In addition, Visayan Electric reminds the public to exercise caution when flying kites, especially now that children are on summer break and kite flying has become more common.

To ensure safety, please keep these tips in mind:

Avoid flying kites near power lines or electrical facilities to prevent accidents or power interruptions.

Use dry string or kite line—never use metallic or wet materials, as these can conduct electricity.

Choose open spaces such as parks or fields, away from roads and electrical infrastructure.

Supervise children while they are flying kites to ensure they stay safe and follow proper guidelines.

For questions and inquiries, visit Visayan Electric Co. on their official Facebook page.