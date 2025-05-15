Qualified gov’t employees get midyear bonus starting May 15

MANILA – Qualified government employees across the country will begin receiving their midyear bonus starting Thursday, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) announced.

The midyear bonus is equivalent to one month of an employee’s basic salary and is mandated under DBM Budget Circular No. 2017-2.

The incentive is part of the government’s regular compensation package for qualified personnel.

To be eligible, employees must have rendered at least four months of service from July 1 of the preceding year up to May 15 of the current year.

They must still be in government service as of May 15 and must have received at least a satisfactory performance rating in the most recent applicable performance evaluation period.

Part-time employees will receive the bonus on a pro-rata basis, depending on the actual services rendered.

Those detailed to other government agencies will be paid by their parent agency, while employees who have transferred to a new agency will receive the bonus from their current office.

Employees with pending administrative or criminal cases will remain entitled to the bonus unless found guilty by final and executory judgment. Those found guilty will be required to return the bonus received in the year the decision becomes final, except when the penalty is limited to a reprimand.

The incentive covers all civilian personnel, including those in regular, casual, and contractual positions, whether appointive or elective.

This includes employees in the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial branches; Constitutional Commissions and Offices; State Universities and Colleges; and Government-Owned or -Controlled Corporations covered by the Compensation and Position Classification System.

Uniformed personnel are also covered by the incentive.

For employees of local government units, the granting of the mid-year bonus will be subject to the decision of their respective sanggunian (local councils) and the availability of funds, in compliance with relevant provisions of the Local Government Code and DBM Circular No. 2017-2.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has released the bonus to about 230,925 uniformed and non-uniformed personnel.

“The midyear bonus is a recognition of the dedication and faithful service of our police officers and non-uniformed personnel. Under the leadership of our President, this is a concrete step in boosting their morale and supporting their continued commitment to public service,” PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil said. (with Lloyd Caliwan/PNA)

