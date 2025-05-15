CPA on passenger traffic during 2025 elections: Over 200,000 recorded

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Passenger traffic at Cebu’s ports surged past 203,000 in just five days leading to and following the May 12 midterm elections, data from the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) showed.

From May 9 to 13, the CPA recorded a total of 203,461 inbound and outbound passengers across its ports, with many traveling to their home provinces to vote and returning to the cities after the elections.

The highest volume was recorded on May 11 (Saturday), or a day before Election Day, with 52,461 passengers, composed of 27,103 inbound and 25,358 outbound travelers.

Here is a breakdown of the five-day passenger traffic:

May 9 (Day 1): 25,860 passengers (12,408 inbound, 13,452 outbound)

May 10 (Day 2): 51,576 passengers (23,495 inbound, 28,081 outbound)

May 11 (Day 3): 52,461 passengers (27,103 inbound, 25,358 outbound)

May 12 (Election Day): 35,296 passengers (19,679 inbound, 15,617 outbound)

May 13 (Day after Election): 38,268 passengers (18,643 inbound, 19,625 outbound)

The total comprised 101,328 inbound and 102,133 outbound passengers.

Despite the surge, the CPA assured the public that port operations remained orderly, with security and passenger assistance measures in place.

The May 12 midterm elections allowed voters to elect 12 senators, congressional representatives, and local officials across the country.

As in previous elections, thousands of voters based in urban centers traveled back to their home provinces to cast their votes, contributing to the spike in port activity.

Authorities have since advised passengers to remain vigilant when traveling, especially during peak seasons, and to arrive early at ports to avoid delays.

