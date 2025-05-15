UC owner Atty. Augusto Go named new CESAFI president

CEBU CITY, Philippines — University of Cebu (UC) President Atty. Augusto W. Go was elected as the new president of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) for 2025–2026.

The announcement was made through a press release dated May 13 and addressed to athletic directors of CESAFI member schools.

The board meeting also centered on preparations for CESAFI’s much-anticipated 25th anniversary celebration later this year, which promises a series of major events to mark the league’s silver milestone.

READ:

Joining Atty. Go in the new set of officers are University of San Carlos (USC) President Fr. Kito Estepha, SVD, who was elected vice president; Dr. Dino Diez of Velez College as treasurer; and Fr. Randy Figuracion of Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) as secretary.

Atty. Go, a long-time figure in Cebu’s academic and sports communities, is widely recognized for his unwavering support for varsity athletics—particularly for the UC Webmasters, which boast one of the most extensive and successful sports programs among CESAFI member schools.

Known for rewarding academic achievers and board exam topnotchers, Go has extended the same generosity to top-performing UC athletes, especially those competing internationally.

READ:

Notable among them are two-time Olympian weightlifter Elreen Ando and fellow national team member John Febuar Ceniza, both of whom received significant financial backing from Go for their training and overseas campaigns—complementing government support.

With Atty. Augusto Go at the helm, CESAFI is poised to benefit from his visionary leadership and commitment to uplifting student-athletes. His election comes at a pivotal moment as the league gears up for a landmark season.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP