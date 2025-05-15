Cebu Classic to play MPBL game despite controversy over unpaid salaries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Amid alleged internal disarray, the Cebu Classic will soldier on in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) with a scheduled match against the Mindoro Tamaraws on Friday, May 16, in Manila.

The Cebu Classic, a new entrant in the MPBL this season, initially sparked renewed hope and excitement among Cebuano basketball fans longing for a homegrown team to rally behind.

But barely into their inaugural campaign, the franchise now finds itself mired in a series of allegations.

Veteran sports journalist Snow Badua has been posting a series of exposés on social media, alleging that several players have not received their salaries from team owner Voltaire Ora.

In one of Badua’s more damning posts, he claimed that the team recently held a practice session with only six players present — a telling sign of possible internal turmoil.

Some players have reportedly returned to Cebu after allegedly refusing to continue playing without pay. None of the players have come forward publicly as of press time, possibly out of fear of repercussions or contractual restrictions.

Cebu Daily News attempted to reach out to Ora via his official Facebook account for a statement, but he has yet to respond.

Despite the unfolding controversy, Cebu Classic head coach Mike Reyes confirmed that the team is pushing through with Friday’s game against Mindoro.

The Classic will be fighting to snap a three-game losing skid and improve their current 1-4 record, which places them at 21st in the standings.

However, Reyes noted that they will be undermanned.

Their opponent, the Mindoro Tamaraws, is off to a strong start this season with a 4-1 slate and currently holds the 13th spot on the leaderboard.

