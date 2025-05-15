Cebu’s Smart Omega Empress signs with Esports mogul NAVI

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Smart Omega Empress, the all-Cebuana Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) team was recently acquired by Natus Vincere (NAVI), one of Europe’s most prominent Esports organizations.

Based in Kyiv, Ukraine, NAVI is a globally recognized Esports club with championship titles in Dota 2: The International and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The organization is now making a major move into the MLBB scene by signing two elite all-female teams—Smart Omega Empress from the Philippines and Arcane Ladies from Malaysia.

In an official statement, NAVI acknowledged the international achievements of both squads.

“NAVI Esports Club continues strengthening its position in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. Ahead of the Esports World Cup 2025, we have signed two women’s rosters in the discipline, from the Philippines and Malaysia,” the statement read.

“The Filipino team previously represented Omega Esports. Omega Empress became the MLBB Women’s Invitational 2024 champions, defeating Team Vitality 3–0 in the finals, and have shown consistent success in other women’s championships.”

What makes this milestone even more remarkable is that the squad is composed entirely of Cebuana players.

These young women not only represented the country but also etched their names in history by becoming the inaugural champions of the MLBB Women’s Invitational 2024 held in Saudi Arabia—an achievement regarded as the equivalent of a world title in Esports.

The Smart Omega Empress roster is composed of Gwyneth “Not Ayanami” Berdin Diagon, Kaye Maerylle “Keishi” Alpuerto, Rica Fatima “AMORE” Amores, Sheen “SHINOA” Cobrado Perez, and Mery Christine “MERAAAY” Vivero, who also serves as the team captain.

They will continue their journey with head coach Salman Macarambon, analyst John Paul Aveno, and team manager Rhianne Dominique Magsino under the NAVI banner.

Most recently, the team was honored at the 39th SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards last April 26, organized by the Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC). They were recognized for their historic title win in the MLBB Women’s Invitational 2024.

