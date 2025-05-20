KMC Solutions catalysing growth through flexible workspaces and local talent in Cebu

Over the past decade, Cebu has rapidly grown into one of the Philippines’ most dynamic business and innovation hubs, with KMC Solutions, the country’s largest provider of flexible office spaces, playing a pivotal role in this transformation.

KMC’s growing investment in Cebu signals a long-term commitment to the region’s talent, infrastructure, and business potential.

Since establishing its presence in Cebu 10 years ago, KMC has expanded from a single location to becoming a cornerstone of the region’s business infrastructure, directly contributing to the city’s evolution as a premier destination for both local and international companies.

A Decade of Growth and Impact

KMC Solutions has strategically positioned itself in locations that foster business growth and community development. With 17% of its nationwide portfolio now based in Cebu, KMC has solidified its place as a core contributor to the region’s economic expansion, growing its Cebu footprint by over 200% in the last five years alone.

“From a national perspective, Cebu now stands as the company’s third most active market, only behind the country’s capital cities in Luzon,

This sustained presence has translated into significant job generation, business expansion, and opportunities for local talent. With a nationwide workforce of over 7,000 employees, Cebu accounts for a promising share, under 500 currently.

The Case for Expansion in Cebu

Cebu’s competitive edge lies in its service-oriented economy, making it the perfect ground for the future of business process outsourcing, tech services, and knowledge industries. KMC Solutions recognized this strength early, with its 15-year history in Cebu driven by the region’s skilled workforce, business-friendly environment, and increasingly advanced digital infrastructure.

“Cebu is very strategic to us because of the talent pool. Cebu really has a good source of talent—English speaking skills, communications, and different specialized skills that are really advantageous for innovation-driven businesses,” emphasized Ignacio.

The talent pool in Cebu has proven to be a competitive advantage, particularly in high-growth sectors like healthcare, cybersecurity, and fintech. These industries not only demand niche expertise but also offer some of the highest-paid roles in the market today. These opportunities create a virtuous cycle of talent development and business growth that KMC actively supports through its expanding presence.

Evolving to Meet Cebu’s Future Demands

As client expectations in Cebu shift and tech-driven BPO services rise in demand, KMC Solutions is evolving its service model to keep pace with the city’s growth as an innovation hub.

Central to this transformation in Cebu is the Employer of Record (EOR) offering, a solution that enables companies to extend and manage their Philippine-based teams without the complexities of local incorporation.

“EOR business is part of the BPO services business. Typically in BPOs, it’s more on commoditized positions—hundreds of customer service representatives—but in EOR, it can be more of a smaller unit. It is essentially what we call an extension of their teams in the Philippines…

This innovative approach allows clients, especially startups and mid-size companies looking to establish themselves in Cebu, to access talent and infrastructure without owning the risk, a particularly attractive proposition in an emerging innovation hub like Cebu.

To meet growing demand in what has become one of KMC’s most strategic markets, two additional floors are being developed in Skyrise 3B, one of Cebu’s most prominent business landmarks. This expansion will increase KMC’s Cebu capacity by approximately 30%, reflecting the company’s confidence in the continued growth of the region’s business ecosystem.

“What’s good with Cebu developers is that they build high-quality and green buildings, and that’s gonna be the next phase in our clientele….

These new spaces will feature integrated technology, adding more square footage in Cebu. It is creating smarter, greener, and more sustainable workspaces that mirror the future of work and position Cebu at the forefront of workplace innovation in the Philippines. “In fact, over 60% of the buildings in Cebu are sustainable and certified as green structures,” mentioned by Lana Osmeña, General Manager for KMC Cebu.

Cebu is not only a hub for business, it’s also a magnet for talent from across the country. That’s why it remains central to KMC’s expansion strategy, particularly for EOR integration and tech-enabled solutions that will define the next generation of flexible workspaces in the Philippines.

With Cebu’s continued investment in infrastructure and smart city developments, the region is attracting businesses that require flexibility, scale, and innovation, precisely the areas where KMC has established itself as the country’s leading provider.

In the years ahead, KMC aims to expand not just in terms of space in Cebu, but also in service breadth and talent support, enabling companies to thrive in Cebu while reaching global markets.

KMC is reinforcing its commitment to being not just present in Cebu, but an active architect of its business future.