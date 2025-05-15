Candidates warned of disqualification over leftover campaign materials

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the dust settles from the 2025 midterm elections, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is making one thing clear: the campaign is over, and it’s time to clean up.

The Comelec has given all candidates until Saturday, May 17, to take down their campaign materials or risk being disqualified from holding office, or even face legal action.

This updated deadline comes after an earlier advisory from Comelec’s Special Task Force Baklas 2025 on May 9, which initially required the removal of all election-related materials by May 11.

READ: Few illegal campaign posters removed during Oplan Baklas in Cebu City

But under a more recent statement released on May 14, Comelec extended the deadline to give more time for clean-up.

This means that candidates and their teams must remove all posters, streamers, tarpaulins, and billboards, not just in Cebu City but in public and private spaces all over the country.

The cleanup is required under Section 30 of Comelec Resolution No. 11086, which implements the Fair Elections Act for the May 2025 elections and Bangsamoro Parliamentary elections.

Comelec is serious about enforcement. In fact, they have already filed disqualification petitions against several candidates who ignored the rules.

“Non-compliance shall be treated as a violation of election rules and may constitute a ground for administrative disqualification and/or prosecution for election offenses punishable under the law,” reads a portion of the May 9 advisory from Comelec’s Special Task Force Baklas 2025.

READ: Kick off of campaign period for local bets sees grand ‘baklas’ ops

Task Force Baklas teams are expected to continue removing posters found in illegal areas, including those pasted on public property or trees.

The Comelec also reminds candidates to think about the environment. Under Resolution No. 11111, the agency encourages the use of eco-friendly campaign materials and urges all candidates to offset their carbon footprint, such as by planting trees.

“Hinihikayat din ang mga kandidato at partido na magsagawa ng mga aktibidad para sa carbon offsetting, tulad ng pagtatanim ng puno, ayon sa Section 4 ng Resolution No. 11111,” the advisory added.

In Cebu City and across the province, residents have noticed that many campaign materials are still up, even days after the elections.

Some posters remain posted on barangay halls, electric posts, and even waiting sheds.

For concerned citizens, this isn’t just about clutter—it’s about respecting the rules and showing accountability.

“Candidates, party-list groups, and their respective campaign teams are directed to conduct a full and immediate clean-up of all campaign materials to ensure compliance with election laws, including the Fair Elections Act and applicable Comelec Resolutions,” the earlier Comelec advisory emphasized.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP