Pam Baricuatro: How did a neophyte beat a political heavyweight?

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An effective machinery. A string of loyal officials. A war chest.

These are essential ingredients for anyone aspiring to run and win in the elections— something Pamela Baricuatro did not have when she decided to throw her hat into Cebu’s gubernatorial race.

She faced a political heavyweight and a scion of an influential family: five-termer Gwendolyn Garcia whom many believed can easily clinch another term until the results of the 2025 Midterm elections sent shockwaves across the country.

READ:

Baricuatro emerged victorious, amassing 1.1 million votes and outpacing Garcia who got close to 800,000 votes in what would turn out to be among the most shocking loses in Cebu’s political history.

In turn, many started wondering how the 58-year-old former flight stewardess, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and government executive defeated the most prominent member of Cebu’s Garcia clan.

But the results of this year’s midterm polls were not surprising, said Assistant Professor Rejene Lakibul from the Department of Political Science at the University of San Carlos (USC).

The showdown between Baricuatro and Garcia was an exception, as preelection odds like a functioning political machinery and support from national and local officials favored the latter.

However, Lakibul pointed to several factors that could have explained why approximately 46 percent of the over 2.4 million voters in Cebu province chose the challenger over the incumbent— and it includes Baricuatro securing an endorsement from the beleaguered former president and Davao City mayor-elect, Rodrigo Duterte.

Reasons

Lakibul believed that both Garcia and Baricuatro had successfully capitalized social media in trying to woo as many voters as possible to their side.

But what sets the two apart is their messaging.

Pam Baricuatro’s decision to highlight healthcare concerns resonated to a huge number of voters, which Garcia’s camp has not completely countered with alternatives.

“They have not completely provided convincing, very resonating counterarguments,” said Lakibul.

Additionally, Garcia’s ‘intimidating and commanding image’ may have came out ‘very strong’ and eventually, may have backfired.

“Just like in a mother and children relationship… As kid, when we got scolded, it hurts and sometimes we go against. And we have to take note that a huge number of voters really are coming from the youth sector,” Lakibul explained in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Last but not least, an endorsement from ex-President Duterte may have also contributed to Pam Baricuatro triumph. Lakibul pointed to instances when avid Duterte supporters blamed and accused her opponent Garcia of betrayal, even if the outgoing governor struck down rumors of badmouthing the former president.

“There’s always the tendency to misconstrue… Plus, we as Filipinos, do not take disloyalty very lightly,” said Lakibul.

As of this report, Garcia has yet to concede. She has not been seen since Election Day.

Meanwhile, the Midterm Polls last May 12 has the highest turnout the Commission on Elections (Comelec) recorded.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP