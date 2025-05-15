Kumbati 19: Fredriksson-Yap showdown finally set

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of Cebu’s most anticipated boxing matchups is finally happening. Alexander Fredriksson and Mark John Yap are set to face off in the main event of Kumbati 19, organized by Omega Sports Promotions, on Friday, May 16, at the IPI compound in Tingub, Mandaue City.

The long-awaited clash was originally scheduled for February 8 at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino but was scrapped by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) due to concerns over a significant gap in professional experience between the two fighters.

However, after a thorough review, the bout was cleared to proceed.

Fredriksson and Yap came face-to-face for the first time during the official weigh-in on Thursday, May 15. Both fighters made weight—Fredriksson at 133.2 pounds and Yap at 133.7—officially locking in their six-round contest.

Yap, 36, is a seasoned veteran with 53 professional bouts under his belt. He holds a record of 34 wins, including 17 knockouts, and 19 losses.

In contrast, Fredriksson, 21, is just beginning his professional journey. The Filipino-Swedish prospect turned pro earlier this year and currently holds a 2-0 record.

Despite his limited pro experience, Fredriksson brings with him an impressive amateur background from Sweden before joining the Omega Boxing stable.

The Kumbati 19 undercard features a promising lineup, including three professional debuts: John Paul Panuayan vs. Mario Bersano, Jubert Cahimat vs. Aldren Aton, and Crixian Arriola vs. Francis Arante.

Another exciting matchup pits Mark Gil Gandi against Kasty Flores.

Adding to the excitement is unbeaten Big Yellow Boxing Gym prospect Arlando Senoc (4-0, 3 KOs), who squares off against the dangerous Eldin Guinahon (9-4, 8 KOs).

