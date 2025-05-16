Bercede vows unity with Jonkie for Mandaue City’s progress

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City Vice Mayor-elect Glenn Bercede has expressed his willingness to work with Mayor-elect Jonkie Ouano for the good of Mandaue City, despite belonging to different political parties.

Bercede, who was recently proclaimed winner of the city’s vice mayoral race, said that collaboration is necessary to move the city forward and to serve its people effectively.

“Bisan og lahi mi og partido, para sa kaayuhan sa Mandauehanon kinahanglan suportahan gyud nato. Kay ang resulta gud ana, atong tumong mangyud ang kaugmaon sa Mandauehanon nga molambo atoang siyudad,” said Bercede.

(Even if we come from different parties, for the good of the Mandauehanons, we really need to support each other. Because ultimately, our goal is the future of Mandauehanons and the progress of our city.)

Bercede ran under Team Mandaue, led by former Mayor Jonas Cortes, while Ouano represents the One Mandaue party, alongside his sister, reelected Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon.

Both Bercede and Ouano previously worked together in 2016, serving as Provincial Board Members representing Cebu’s Sixth District.

The vice mayor-elect also thanked the people of Mandaue for their support and praised the peaceful conduct of the elections, despite the city being placed under the Commission on Elections’ Yellow Category.

He added that he is hopeful the new administration will continue the projects initiated by Cortes, especially those that have a direct impact on the lives of residents.

Mayor-elect Ouano, in a separate interview, also expressed his intent to continue relevant projects of the current administration, particularly those that are already funded.

Bercede said he looks forward to a productive and harmonious working relationship within the city council, which is evenly split: six councilors from Team Mandaue and six from One Mandaue.

“During my previous years as vice mayor and presiding officer, things remained peaceful because I knew how to adjust to each of us. I also don’t act in a way that opposes the other party just to favor my own. I believe in remaining neutral,” he added.

