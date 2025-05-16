Comelec-Mandaue to distribute increased honoraria starting Saturday

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 16,2025 - 07:00 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Commission on Elections (Comelec-Mandaue) will begin distributing honoraria to Electoral Board members who served during the recent elections starting this Saturday.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Board will receive P12,000, an increase of P2,000 from the previous amount. Poll Clerks and Third Members will each receive P11,000. Support staff will be granted P8,000, up from P6,000. The Principal or Department of Education (DepEd) Supervisor Official (DESO) will also receive P11,000.

The P2,000 increase in honoraria for all positions was approved by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

The honoraria remain subject to tax deductions.

Election Assistant Jacqueline Reyuan said that some support staff have applied for a sworn declaration for tax exemption, particularly those with modest salaries.

More than 800 teachers and other government employees served during the election.

Meanwhile, Edgar Espina, Administrative Officer of the Department of Education Mandaue, clarified that Election Day is not included in the uninterrupted vacation of teachers who served during the polls.

This means teachers are still entitled to their regular vacation periods. DepEd earlier granted a flexible, uninterrupted vacation without school-related commitments in an effort to enhance the work-life balance of teachers.

Moreover, teachers who participated in the election are entitled to 10 days of paid service credit.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) en banc has approved the increase in service credits for government personnel rendering services for Election 2025—from five days to 10 days. Republic Act No. 10756, or the Election Service Reform Act (ESRA), allows the granting of additional service credits.

“This service credit can be used for any absence, such as sick leave or other types of leave. The teacher can use these 10 service credits at any point throughout the year,” said Espina.

