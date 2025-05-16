Canvassing of votes of senator, party-list completed by Comelec
Proclamation of winning senators set for Saturday
MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec), sitting as the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC), on Thursday completed the canvassing of votes for senator and party-list organizations in the May 12 midterm polls.
Based on the National Certificate of Canvass (NCOC), the senatorial candidates who made it to the “Magic 12” are:
1. Sen. Bong Go – 27,121,073 votes
2. Former senator Bam Aquino – 20,971,899 votes
3. Sen. Ronald dela Rosa – 20,773,946 votes
4. ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo – 17,118,881 votes
5. Former senator Francis Pangilinan – 15,343,229, (5th place)
6. SAGIP party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta – 15,250,723
7. Former senator Panfilo Lacson – 15,106,111
8. Former Senate president Vicente Sotto III – 14,832,996
9. Sen. Pia Cayetano – 14,573,430
10. Las Piñas City Rep. Camille Villar – 13,651,274
11. Sen. Lito Lapid – 13,394,102
12. Sen. Imee Marcos – 13,339,227
READ: Pam Baricuatro: How did a neophyte beat a political heavyweight?
On the other hand, the top five party-list groups are Akbayan (2,779,621 votes), Duterte Youth (2,338,564), Tingog (1,822,708), 4Ps (1,469,571), ACT-CIS (1,239,930), and Ako Bicol (1,073,119).
The NBOC canvassed a total of 175 certificates of canvass (COCs), including from overseas — 58 on Tuesday, the first day of canvassing; 101 on Wednesday; and 16 COCs on Thursday.
The poll body said the tally released is still subject to auditing.
READ: Is it 63 or 64? Comelec asks party-list group’s stand on number of seatsMeanwhile, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia announced Thursday night that proclamation of the winning senators would be on Saturday afternoon.
“The NBOC is bent on proceeding with the proclamation of winning senators this Saturday afternoon,” he said before adjourning the NBOC.
The Comelec is set to issue a resolution on Friday regarding the proclamation. (PNA)
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.