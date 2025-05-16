Harry Roque, Cassie Ong: Pampanga court issues arrest warrant vs them

MANILA, Philippines — A warrant of arrest has been issued against Cassandra Ong and former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and several others by a court.

This amid their alleged involvement in the operations of an illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) in Pampanga

READ: Human trafficking raps filed vs. Harry Roque, 2 others

Presiding Judge Rene Reyes issued the warrant against Ong and Roque for violation of Section 4(1), in relation to Section 6 (c) of Republic Act No. 9208 or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003. This was based by inquirer.net on a copy it obtained of the order from Angeles City Regional Trial Court Branch 118.

Meanwhile, Ong and Roque’s other co-accused were also charged with the same crime and were included in the arrest warrant.

“After careful evaluation … This Court finds probable cause to hold all the afore-named accused for trial for the offenses for which they are respectively charged pursuant to the provisions of Section 5 (a) of Rule 112 of the Revised Rules on Criminal Procedure,” the order read.

It was in April when the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a qualified human trafficking case against Roque and his co-accused for their alleged involvement in the operations of scam hub Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga.

The DOJ noted Roque’s participation was not just limited to being a lawyer for Whirlwind Corporation—the company which leased land to Lucky South 99—but was also the representative of the Pogo.

READ: Cebu City to comply with DILG’s ‘No POGO’ certificate

Based on the Information filed before the Pampanga Court, DOJ Prosecutors said more than 30 accused “conspired and confederated with accused Herminio Harry L. Roque Jr. as counsel of both corporations, who had knowledge of or was willfully blind to the fact that the business of Lucky South 99 and Whirlwind Corporation is illegal and whose indispensable cooperation and participation in aggressively pursuing the renewal of the supposed IGL of Lucky South 99…led to the trafficking or exploitation of workers for financial gain.”

Meanwhile in a statement, Roque tagged the issuance of the warrant as “part” of an “unjust prosecution,” which he said he will include in his application for asylum in the Netherlands.

“I will seek all available legal remedies to secure my life and liberty which are currently under threat,” said Roque.

“I reiterate: This is not flight as evidence of guilt but the exercise of a human right to asylum,” he added.

Apart from Ong and Roque, the other accused are as follows: Duanren Wu, Ronelyn Baterna, Dennis Cunanan, Han Gao, Norman Macapagal, Stephanie Mascareñas, Michael Bryce Mascareñas, Rodrigo Bande, Xiang Tan, Jiang Gu, Zhang Jie, Lowe Yambao, Jessie Rallos, Josefina Mascareñas, Haidee Corrine Uy, Niña Myra Cervantes, Sam Sy, Wuan Hu Yu, Raymond Galleon Co, Randell Galleon Co, Daniel Salcedo Jr., Chona Alejandre, Crispin Medina, Renato Bautista, Wharman Mariano, Chris Jude Flores, Allan Salvador, Marlon Funcion, Giorga Louise Salvador, Mark Anthony Salvador, Mercides Macabasa, Ley Tan, as well as those with aliases: Ah Wen, Terry Ye, Da Wei, A Bao, Lao Bao, Ji Ling, Bruce, Xiao Su, Boss Bingo, Sir Benjamin, Ivan, Darious, Jun, Benedict, Mark, Yin Yang and Cheche. /jpv

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP