MANILA, Philippines — Former Senator Leila de Lima has maintained that the Court of Appeals (CA) decision has not reversed her acquittal from drug-related charges, noting that the appellate court just wanted the Regional Trial Court (RTC) decision to be fixed.

De Lima: CA did not reverse my acquittal, only asked for clarity

De Lima in a statement on Thursday believes the CA just wants clarity on some issues — which she and her lawyers believe may no longer be needed since the Muntinlupa RTC’s decision was clear.

“I just want to clarify that the CA did not say that my acquittal was reversed, as it only wanted the writing of the decision to be fixed — which to our belief is that there is no need to do so because the RTC’s decision is clear,” de Lima said.

“We think this is just an issue of the CA asking for an explanation and clarification in the decision, regarding the questions pointed out by the appellate court,” she added.

According to the CA decision released earlier, the Muntinlupa court committed grave abuse of discretion as it supposedly failed to explain the specific facts as well as the laws on which de Lima’s acquittal was based — as it appeared that the acquittal was based solely on the recantation of witness Rafael Ragos.

READ: Court of Appeals overturns de Lima’s acquittal in a drug case

Ragos was the former Bureau of Corrections chief who testified that de Lima was involved in the drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison. Ragos in 2022 recanted his allegations against the former senator.

READ: Recanting witness Ragos says ‘really sorry’ to de Lima: ‘I got scared’

According to de Lima, this decision from the CA is strange because it just seems like the RTC is being made to rewrite its decision.

“This decision is strange because the CA seems to want the RTC decision to be rewritten because it was not that clear. But we also believe that the answer to the questions in CA’s decision can be seen in the records of the case. Maybe we just have to point specific portions of the case records in our Motion for Reconsideration where they can see the answers to their questions,” she said in Filipino.

“Still, we will appeal this CA decision up to the Supreme Court if needed. Meanwhile, this does not mean that my acquittal cannot be enforced. My acquittal is final and unappealable because of the principle of double jeopardy, while it is appealable up to the Supreme Court. As of now, the RTC decision to acquit me still has more weight,” she added.

De Lima also noted that the CA decision will not deter her from returning to public service. As ML party-list first nominee, she is poised to get at least a seat in the coming congress.

“This will not block my return to public service and I will continue my preparations to push for justice and reform within Congress,” she added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP