CebuDoc brings first Halcyon Linear Accelerator in Visayas and Mindanao, advancing cancer care

CebuDoc Radiation Therapy Center has officially raised the standard of cancer treatment in the region with the Varian Halcyon Linear Accelerator, marking the first installation of its kind in the Visayas and Mindanao. This state-of-the-art technology, developed by Siemens Healthineers, delivers faster, more precise, and patient-friendly cancer treatment and reaffirms CebuDoc’s commitment to medical excellence and innovation.

“This marks a significant advancement in the continuous fight against cancer and represents hope to many families that have been affected by this disease. This is just the beginning. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries,” said Michael Schmermer, President and Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers.

The Halcyon system is a breakthrough in radiation therapy, offering 100% image-guided radiation that enhances both accuracy and comfort during treatment. What used to take hours can now be completed in minutes, providing not just efficiency but also greater peace of mind for patients.

“We want to ensure that cancer patients no longer need to travel far to receive world-class treatment,” said Dr. Potenciano “Yong” Larrazabal III, President and Chairman of CebuDoc Group. “This is a major step in our mission to improve cancer care standards and make advanced technology accessible to everyone.”

Comfort, Precision, and Hope

The Halcyon system transforms the treatment experience by delivering shorter, quieter sessions with integrated imaging for exact targeting based on each patient’s anatomy. It also reduces the potential for side effects through its ability to monitor and adjust treatments in real time.

“Our mission goes beyond simply treating cancer—it’s about offering compassionate care that truly supports and eases the journey for each patient,” added Dr. Larrazabal.

Dr. Hilario Cabaitan, Radiation Oncologist at CebuDoc Radiation Therapy Center, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing how the system is already improving patient outcomes. “We can now deliver highly targeted treatments with unmatched precision. It’s fully image-guided, which allows us to monitor and adjust every single session based on the patient’s exact anatomy that day. This greatly improves results and reduces side effects.”

Accessible World-Class Care

The Halcyon Linear Accelerator also supports CebuDoc’s mission to provide quality treatment at cost-effective rates, especially for underprivileged patients. By strengthening its charity programs and offering services beyond hospital borders, CebuDoc is extending its compassionate care to more families affected by cancer.

“This is more than just acquiring a new machine. This is our commitment to providing world-class healthcare right here in the Visayas and Mindanao. By investing in cutting-edge radiation therapy technology, we aim to bring hope, healing, and healthcare excellence closer to every patient in the region,” Dr. Larrazabal said.

For more information, contact the CebuDoc Radiation Therapy Center at (032) 253-7511 local 115 or 0998-566-8267.