Events Mallworld

Ayala Malls bring back SONATA Bisaya Music Festival to celebrate local talent

- May 16, 2025

Ayala Center Cebu and Ayala Malls Central Bloc proudly brings back SONATA Bisaya Music Festival—now on its second year. This vibrant celebration of rhythm, culture, and local pride returns with even greater energy, showcasing the rich musical talent of the South.

SONATA Bisaya Music Festival invites everyone to experience the soulful sound of the South, at Ayala Center Cebu and Ayala Malls Central Bloc!

The Sonata Auditions were opened to local Cebuano bands and solo artists. From a strong pool of talented performers, a select group was chosen to take the spotlight at this exciting two-day event.

Day 1: May 17 at Ayala Malls Central Bloc

The festival officially kicks off on May 17 at Corte Garden, Ayala Malls Central Bloc, with a dynamic mix of Bisaya artists performing across rock, pop, indie, and soul genres. Audiences can look forward to sets by:

  • Janine Berdin
  • Jolianne
  • Dom Guyot
  • Sepia Times
  • Into Midnight
  • Nomer
  • Black Snow
  • Centi
  • Daniel Miguel

Day 2: May 18 at Ayala Center Cebu

The celebration continues on May 18 at The Terraces, Ayala Center Cebu, featuring thrilling performances from some of the region’s most loved acts, including:

  • Cueshé
  • Oh! Caraga
  • Wonggoys
  • Lawod
  • The Ambassadors

Cap off the weekend with good food, drinks, and music near Bad Boys Wingz, also at Ayala Center Cebu.

Admission is Free

Beyond the music, SONATA offers immersive experiences such as jamming corners, and interactive installations that celebrate the soul of Bisaya music.

Everyone is invited to be part of this cultural celebration. SONATA Bisaya Music Festival is free and open to the public—happening at Ayala Malls Central Bloc and Ayala Center Cebu.

Rediscover the soulful sound of the South. See you at SONATA!

