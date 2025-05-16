Pangasinan town vice mayor resigns to foster unity after polls

MALASIQUI, Pangasinan – Binmaley Vice Mayor Simplicio Rosario has officially resigned from his post, just days after the midterm national and local elections, in a move aimed at promoting unity and preventing further division within the municipal government.

In a letter addressed to Pangasinan Governor Ramon Guico III and obtained by the Philippine News Agency on Thursday, Rosario said his resignation takes effect on May 16.

READ: Raymond Garcia concedes, pledges support for Mayor-elect Archival

“I am stepping aside to help prevent further conflict and division, and to put an end to the cycle of vindictiveness that continues to affect our community. This decision does not come lightly. It is one I have prayed over and carefully considered, in the hope that it may help restore unity, peace, and mutual respect among us,” he said.

Rosario, who garnered 19,000 votes, also formally conceded to incumbent Mayor Pedro Merrera III, who won re-election with more than 31,000 votes.

“Bilang pagpapakita ng aming pakikiisa at respeto, dahil naniniwala ako na ang boses ng mga tao ay boses na rin ng ating Diyos na Maykapal, hayaan niyo pong personal ko itong maiparating, nang sa ganun, ay magtuloy-tuloy ang pag-asenso ng bayan ng Binmaley nang walang division, salungatan, nagkaroon man ng pagkakaiba sa prinsipyo, nagkaroon man batohan ng maiinit na salita sa isat isa, atin na itong iwaksi at kalimutan,” he said in a video message.

(To show our support and respect, because we believe that the voice of the people is also the voice of God Almighty, let me personally deliver this, so that our town will continue to progress without division, oppositions, despite different principles, there might have been arguments, let us now let go of it and forget.)

READ: Comelec rejects Quiboloy camp’s bid for a manual recount of votes

He also appealed to the current administration to treat his supporters with fairness.

“Please spare those who have stood by me – our municipal employees, barangay officials, and ordinary citizens who simply wish to serve. Let us not punish loyalty to public service,” he said.

Now 76 years old, Rosario thanked his supporters, saying he believes he has fulfilled his duty as a public servant.

Councilor Amelito Sison is expected to assume the role of vice mayor after Rosario’s resignation. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP