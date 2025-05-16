Foreigners face raps after P441 million seized at Cebu airport

By: Jason Sigales - Reporter May 16,2025 - 11:37 AM

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga, Philippines — Police have filed three cases against the foreigners caught carrying P441 million in cash and other currencies at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced.

The foreigners – six Chinese, one Indonesian, one Kazakhstani, and one Malaysian – were taken into the custody of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Station last May 10.

In a press conference at Camp Olivas in San Fernando City, Pampanga on Thursday, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said the cases they filed against the foreigners were for attempted corruption of public officials, obstruction of justice, and unlawful exportation.

Aviation Security Group (AVSEG) Director Brig. Gen. Christopher Abecia previously said the foreigners attempted to bribe the apprehending officers during the arrest.

“Our foreign counterparts are in close coordination with us to ascertain the background, particularly of the nine foreigners,” Fajardo said in Filipino.

To explain that the money was part of their winnings, the suspects presented a certificate issued by a Cebu casino, showing that the junket operator was called “White Horse.”

“White Horse” was also the name of one of two junket operators that owned an electronic wallet to which authorities traced the ransom money paid by the family of slain Filipino-Chinese businessman Anson Que.

Authorities were still verifying the authenticity of the certificate and the money’s connection to the Que kidnap-slay case, Fajardo said.

