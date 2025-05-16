CEL sets the bar higher for regional esports after season 3 success

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 3 may have concluded, but the momentum is far from over. After a highly successful grand finals event at SM Seaside City Cebu last month, fans and organizers alike are already looking ahead, asking—what’s next for Season 4?

In an interview with CDN Digital, CEL tournament manager Ryan Abarquez Balbuena shared that the league is poised for several exciting developments, all of which are aimed at continued growth and a deeper commitment to the regional esports community.

“I’m really excited for what’s coming next season,” said Balbuena.

“One major development is that the league will finally have a permanent venue—a bigger and better space where we can host our weekly matches every Saturday and Sunday, from the eliminations all the way to the semifinals.”

Until now, CEL matches were primarily hosted at Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U), while the much-anticipated finals for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Valorant took place in the vibrant atmosphere of SM Seaside City Cebu, drawing large crowds of gaming fans, families, and fellow students.

Balbuena confirmed that the tradition of holding the opening and grand finals in the mall will continue.

“We have a strong presence there. It’s a great way to accommodate our fans, players, their families, and our hardworking volunteers,” he said.

As for the league’s content, CEL Season 4 will continue to feature popular side events such as the Tekken exhibition tournament, along with a few surprises still under wraps.

“I’m excited to share that next season, CEL will bring something a little different,” teased Balbuena. “I can’t share the details yet, as Commissioner Felix and I are still finalizing everything. But we’re working hard on it and will make an official announcement soon.”

10 million eeach and counting

Beyond the live events, CEL Season 3 achieved a major digital milestone—over 10 million in social media reach.

“We’re the only collegiate esports league in the Visayas and Mindanao regions, so our audience isn’t just limited to Cebu anymore. We’re seeing engagement from viewers across Mindanao, other parts of the Visayas, and even Luzon,” Balbuena shared.

A key factor in this growth was CEL’s partnership with Smart Communications, which helped expand its digital footprint through the company’s streaming platforms—further cementing CEL’s place in the country’s esports scene.

Powered by volunteers

At the heart of CEL’s success story lies a passionate group of student volunteers—many of whom have been with the league since its humble beginnings.

“This season has been an emotional one for me,” Balbuena admitted. “Many of our original volunteers, our OGs, are graduating. They’ve been with me since Season 1 and saw how CEL grew from a small project into what it is today.”

These student volunteers are also the backbone of Cesafi’s live sports coverage, showcasing their skills not only behind the camera but also in community building, production, and event management.

“People often say CEL is successful because of me, but I always tell them, it’s not just me. It’s the volunteers. They are the real MVPs. CEL exists today because of them.”

As a new season approaches, Balbuena looks forward to welcoming a new batch of volunteers—young, driven individuals who share the same passion that turned CEL from a vision into one of Cesafi’s most followed leagues. /clorenciana

