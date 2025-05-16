Cebuana Niña Ytang named UAAP Season 87 ‘Best Middle Blocker’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana standout Niña Ytang from the University of the Philippines (UP) capped her season on a high note after being named one of the Best Middle Blockers in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament.

The 23-year-old native of Liloan, northern Cebu, shared the prestigious individual honor with De La Salle University’s Amie Provido. The awards were handed out during the finals held earlier this week at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

This marks Ytang’s third consecutive Best Middle Blocker award, further solidifying her reputation as one of the league’s most formidable forces at the net.

Ytang showcased her all-around prowess this season, finishing with 81 blocks, 36 attacks, 29 service aces, and 20 digs for a total of 166 points, placing her just behind Provido, who tallied 179 points.

Trailing Ytang in the statistical race were University of the East’s Riza Nogales (161 points), Ateneo de Manila University’s Alexis Ciarra Miner (153 points), and Far Eastern University’s Jazlyn Ann Ellarina (145 points).

Earlier this year, Ytang made headlines with a career-high 30-point explosion—built on 27 attacks and three blocks—during UP’s five-set upset victory over eventual champions, the NU Lady Bulldogs, last March 26.

It was the highest individual scoring performance by a UP player since Tots Carlos’ 32-point game in 2018 and echoed the dominance of Jaja Santiago for NU back in 2017.

In UP’s final game of the season, Ytang delivered another strong performance, finishing with 16 points (13 attacks and 3 blocks) in a losing effort against the University of Santo Tomas.

As her collegiate chapter draws to a close, Ytang remains undecided on whether to return for another year with UP or begin her journey into the professional volleyball ranks.

