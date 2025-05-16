Duterte-aligned bloc: Baricuatro win new chapter for Cebu leadership

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Allies of former President Rodrigo Duterte are celebrating what they described as a “significant shift” in Cebu’s political landscape following the resounding victory of Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro in the May 2025 gubernatorial race.

Team Liberate Cebu (TLC), a Duterte-aligned movement composed of Partido Demokratikong Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) members and local political leaders, issued a congratulatory statement on Friday, May 16, calling Baricuatro’s proclamation as governor-elect the beginning of a new era for the province.

“Your leadership will usher in a new era of true and genuine liberation for Cebu, one founded upon the principles of respect, discipline, and good governance,” said the statement, signed by TLC Lead Convenor and former Cebu City mayor Michael Rama.

Baricuatro’s win was seen as a massive upset against incumbent Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, who was seeking a third and final term.

Garnering 1,107,924 votes, about 342,000 more than Garcia’s 765,051, Baricuatro was proclaimed on May 13, as Cebu’s 25th governor.

The outcome, political observers noted, signals a rare power shift in a province long dominated by the Garcia family.

Baricuatro not only secured a commanding lead but also defeated Garcia in traditional strongholds such as Liloan and swept Cebu’s most vote-rich areas, including the entire 1st Congressional District and Mandaue City.

TLC, formed as a local reform-oriented coalition under the Duterte wing of PDP-Laban, said it is fully backing Baricuatro’s administration and vision for Cebu.

“We envision an inclusive government that prioritizes the welfare of all Cebuanos, fostering unity and progress across the province,” the group said.

They added that they would support the new governor’s efforts to build a “brighter future” for the province.

Baricuatro has acknowledged the backing of Duterte and thanked supporters during her proclamation.

“To those who campaigned for me without me knowing, daghan gyud kaayong salamat (thank you very much),” she said.

She also credited Duterte’s endorsement as a major factor in her victory.

Baricuatro’s proclamation, however, was briefly delayed after an automated counting machine (ACM) in a Pinamungajan precinct malfunctioned, prompting manual feeding of ballots.

While her camp initially proposed adjusting the canvassing threshold, all remaining ballots were processed before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Manila could act on the request.

The Board of Canvassers proceeded with the proclamation despite unverified reports of a potential disqualification petition from Garcia’s camp.

Comelec-Cebu Supervisor Lawyer Marchel Sarno confirmed no such complaint had been formally filed and warned that any attempt to disrupt the proceedings would lead to arrest.

With the transition now underway, Duterte allies in Cebu view Baricuatro’s governorship as a turning point.

TLC said her administration carries “the immense responsibility” of continuing the legacy of leadership while ensuring that governance returns to the hands of the people.

“Mabuhí ang Sugbo. Mabuhí ka Gobernador Pam Baricuatro,” the group said.

(Long live, Cebu. Long live Governor Pam Baricuatro.)

