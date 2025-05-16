Nickson Andwele Cabañero officially suits up for Gilas youth pool

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rising Cebuano basketball star Nickson Andwele Cabañero has officially been named to the 18-man pool of Gilas Pilipinas Youth for the upcoming FIBA U16 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers, as announced by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) on Thursday, May 15.

The regional tournament will take place from May 24 to 30 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga. LA Tenorio, a former PBA star and Gilas veteran, will be calling the shots as head coach of the national youth squad.

Cabañero is a 15-year-old native of Lapu-Lapu City and has Boholano roots and is the younger brother of University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers standout Nic Cabañero.

He will don the national colors after a stellar campaign with the UST Tiger Cubs in the UAAP Season 86 boys’ basketball tournament.

The younger Cabañero played a key role in leading the Tiger Cubs to a runner-up finish, posting impressive averages of 16.86 points, 9.43 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.79 steals, and 0.14 blocks per game.

Despite UST falling short in the finals against the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors, his all-around performance earned him a spot in the UAAP Season 86 Mythical Five.

Last April 26, Nickson and his older brother Nic were among the citation awardees at the 39th SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards held at SM Seaside City Cebu. The brothers were recognized for their respective Mythical Five selections during the recently concluded UAAP season.

Cabañero joins a strong Gilas Youth pool that includes Travis Gabriel Pascual, Samuel Esomchi, Sacred Toring, Prince Cariño, Jolo Pascual, John Restificar, Jhustin Hallare, Jhello Lumague, Jeremiah Antolin, Everaigne Cruz, Ethan Tan-Chi, Chris Paul Miranda, Clark Khobuntin, Brian Orca Jr., Carl Delos Reyes, Goodluck Okebata, and Rajver Sidhu.

Gilas Pilipinas Youth will open its campaign against Vietnam on May 24. They will then face Thailand on May 25, Singapore on May 26, Indonesia on May 28, and wrap up the group stage against Malaysia on May 29.

