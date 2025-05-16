Araneta-Simsri world title clash part of stacked Ohashi Promotions card

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano knockout artist Cristian “The Bomb” Araneta is set to collide with Thailand’s Thanongsak Simsri in a world title bout that serves as the co-main event of a blockbuster fight card on June 19 at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

Put up by renowned Japanese promoter Hideyuki Ohashi under Ohashi Promotions, the event—billed as the “Lemino Boxing World Title Match”—features a double-header of world title fights, making it one of the biggest boxing spectacles in Asia this year.

Headlining the stacked card is the World Boxing Organization (WBO) world welterweight championship bout between reigning American champion Brian Norman and Japan’s top-ranked contender Jin Sasaki.

Araneta, representing Cebu’s Omega Boxing Gym, will face the hard-hitting Simsri for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) world light flyweight title in the night’s co-main event.

The 28-year-old Araneta holds a professional record of 25 wins with 2 losses, while Simsri, based in Japan, boasts an imposing 38-1 slate with 34 knockouts and currently reigns as the Orient and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) light flyweight champion.

Their world title showdown comes in the wake of former IBF champion Masamichi Yabuki’s decision to move up to the flyweight division, leaving the 108-lb throne vacant.

Also on the card, Takeru Kobata and Sora Tanaka will duke it out for the vacant OPBF welterweight title, while Reiya Abe and Yuya Oku clash for the Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) featherweight championship.

Rounding out the undercard are three exciting matchups in Ren Ohashi vs. Guangheng Luan, Yuito Moriwaki vs. Haso Baek, and Seiya Yamaguchi vs. Ryosuke Kiuchi.

