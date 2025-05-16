Gwen Garcia admits ‘seeming defeat’ in first public speech since elections

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In her first public appearance since the May 12 midterm elections, outgoing Governor Gwen Garcia made remarks that hinted at acceptance of a “seeming defeat” in her reelection bid.

While she stopped short of issuing a formal concession, Garcia appeared to acknowledge her defeat during a short speech at the opening of the R’ Cebu Exhibit for the 2nd and 6th Districts held at a mall in the North Reclamation Area (NRA).

In her remarks, the governor alluded to the election outcome but did not go into further detail.

“We had just witnessed the Midterm Elections last 12th of May 2025. And amidst this seeming defeat of your governor standing before you now, I would like to especially acknowledge those fathers and mothers that refused to leave and have not at least made me an orphan,” Garcia said.

Reporters at the scene attempted to get further comments, but Garcia declined to answer questions as she exited the venue.

Garcias’ hold on Cebu crumbles

During the event, she also announced that the Court of Appeals (CA) had granted her a temporary restraining order (TRO), effectively preventing the Office of the Ombudsman from enforcing the six-month suspension issued against her.

The 10-page ruling was promulgated on May 15, 2025, and copies were provided to members of the media. The document was signed by Justices Germano Francisco Legaspi and Michael Ong, and concurred by Associate Justice Marietta Brawner-Cualing.

Emotional R’ Cebu

R’ Cebu is a Capitol-backed exhibit that showcases products and delicacies from various towns and cities in the province.

Although the event retained its usual festive atmosphere with performances and displays, the mood among some attendees—including Capitol employees, exhibitors, local officials, and audience members—turned emotional, with a few seen tearing up.

Typically, all mayors are present during R’ Cebu events in their respective districts. This time, however, only six local chief executives showed up.

Among those in attendance were Garcia’s running mate and vice governor-elect Glenn Anthony Soco, 2nd District Board Members Stanley Caminero and Raymund Calderon, and Mayors Alan Sesaldo (Argao), Monique Buscato (Santander), Dr. Tito Calderon (Samboan), Teresa ‘Nene’ Alegado (Consolacion), Cesar Suan (Cordova), and Joji Derama (Boljoon).

Nevertheless, Garcia expressed gratitude to those who attended.

“And so I would especially thank and remember your presence here today,” she said. /clorenciana

