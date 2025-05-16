Edward Hayco opens PSC doors to Cebu’s newly-elected leaders

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner Edward Hayco has invited Cebu’s newly-elected officials to partner with the agency in a bid to further elevate grassroots sports development in the region.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Hayco, one of Cebu’s most respected sports leaders and a long-time champion of inclusive sports programs, explained the PSC’s commitment to working with local government units (LGUs) in fulfilling its mandate.

That mandate is defined by Republic Act No. 6847, which tasks the PSC with coordinating all amateur sports development programs and institutions across the country.

Recognizing the potential for renewed collaboration, Hayco expressed a strong willingness to partner with the newly-elected political leaders in Cebu.

“It’s PSC’s mandate and responsibility to coordinate all amateur sports development programs and institutions in the country,” said Hayco.

“PSC would be open to collaborate with Cebu LGUs in developing or sustaining programs for the less privileged athletes.”

Hayco’s optimism stems from his experience in transforming Cebu’s sports landscape during his time as chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC). Under his leadership, Cebu’s grassroots sports development program was lauded for its inclusiveness, diversity, and effectiveness which saw three mayors from 2010 to 2022. The PSC adopted it as a national template during the last three administrations.

“PSC looks at sports as an educational and transformational tool for the least privileged athletes. Most especially in the public school,” Edward Hayco said.

“PSC would like to encourage the new leaders of Cebu to continue and sustaining the programs that have been existing for the last 25 years.”

Private sector support also important

He noted that while LGU support is essential, sustainable development of sports also depends heavily on partnerships with the private sector. This multi-sectoral collaboration was a cornerstone of CCSC’s success in turning Cebu into a model for grassroots sports nationwide.

“It’s not just the newly-elected leaders’ task to develop grassroots sports,” Hayco pointed out.

“Private sector support must also be tapped to reinforce and expand these programs.”

Beyond development and training, Hayco highlighted the economic potential of sports.

He highlighted that organizing competitions like Batang Pinoy, the Philippine National Games, and Palarong Pambansa brings a significant economic boost to host communities by attracting thousands of delegates from all over the country.

“We would like to encourage new leaders to view sports also as an economic driver,” Hayco explained. “Every one peso spent for a competition, even just a small competition, can multiply and effect, according to a study. Sporting events is an economic driver and has a multiplier effect wherein one peso spent goes around the community close to 10 times.”

Cebu, as the epicenter of Central Visayas’ campaign in national youth sports competitions, has consistently ranked among the top five in the Palarong Pambansa in recent years.

Cebu’s success is largely attributed to a well-established grassroots system focused on training and supporting student-athletes in public schools—who comprise over 80% of the national athlete and coaching pool.

“The Cebu sports grassroots template is a pride and is used for the national grassroots sports program. It’s being tapped as the national template nationwide,” Hayco said.

“Through this grassroots program, Cebu is a powerhouse for sports. Being always top 5 in the national games in the youth and national games. And produced several gold medalists in international sports events.”

Aside from his current role in the PSC, Hayco is also widely known as the “Father of Cebu Dancesport.” He has spearheaded several Guinness World Record-breaking sports events, further cementing his legacy in local and national sports development.

As Cebu’s new political leaders settle into their roles, Hayco looks forward working closely with the newly-elected leaders to establish Cebu with a bigger goal in making stronger presence internationally, particularly the Olympics.

