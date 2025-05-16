Cebu Province Marathon 2025 officially cancelled

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Province Marathon (CPM), one of Cebu’s biggest mid-year running events, has been officially cancelled. Organizers announced the cancellation on Friday, May 16, through a Facebook post—less than three months before its scheduled date on August 3, 2025.

In the statement, the organizing committee cited an “ongoing internal transition in administration and management” as the primary reason behind the cancellation.

While no direct link has been established, speculation has emerged that the cancellation may be related to the outcome of the recent midterm elections.

“We regret to announce the official cancellation of the CPF-Cebu Province Marathon 2025 (CPM),” the full statement read. “This difficult decision was due to an ongoing internal transition in administration and management, which has materially affected our ability to man the event to the high standards we hold. As a consequence, we have opted to cancel CPM 2025 in the interest of safety, sustainability, and a high-quality experience for our runners.”

The marathon was set to feature a full 42-kilometer race, along with 21K, 10K, and 5K categories. The organizers also promised generous cash prizes, with the male and female champions of the 42K event slated to receive ₱50,000 each.

In a move that highlighted the seriousness of the organizers’ intent, the event had recently earned a World Athletics International Measurement certificate last April—ensuring the accuracy of the race distances.

Despite the cancellation, organizers assured registered participants that refunds will be processed.

The race route was supposed to span the Cebu South Coastal Road and extend to the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City, with both the starting and finishing lines set at the Cebu Provincial Capitol.

As of this writing, CDN Digital is still awaiting a response from the event’s technical team, the Sports and Fitness Enthusiasts (SAFE), regarding further details on the cancellation. /clorenciana

