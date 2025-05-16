Growing with Purpose: IPI Brings Career Opportunities to Cebu Communities

As International Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IPI) continues to grow, it remains rooted in its mission to employ the best talents and nurture them in an environment that fosters growth and development. Guided by its core values—Mahusay, Matapat, and Mapagmalasakit—IPI recently conducted a series of Special Recruitment Activities across Cebu, bringing job opportunities directly to local communities.

The first leg of the recruitment drive was held at the Consolacion Government Center last Monday, February 17, 2025, where eager job seekers lined up, hopeful to begin their career journey with IPI. With dedication and purpose, many took their first steps toward building a future with one of the country’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

Following this, IPI extended its reach to Lapu-Lapu City, conducting another Special Recruitment Activity on April 28, 2025, at the City Hall Compound, and was met with strong interest from the community, once again reflecting the public’s enthusiasm and trust in the company as an employer.

These initiatives highlight IPI’s unwavering commitment to its values. By bringing employment opportunities closer to the people, the company demonstrates a deep sense of compassion and service to the community. The company doesn’t just aim to fill positions; it strives to make a difference in people’s lives by offering meaningful careers and a workplace where individuals can thrive.

As IPI grows stronger and longer in years, it continues to uphold the very principles that built its foundation—taking care of its people with competence and integrity. Through these recruitment activities, it not only fulfills its mission but also proves that true success lies in empowering others and creating pathways for a better tomorrow.

