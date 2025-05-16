Summer’s not over yet! Keep the fun going at SM Seaside City Cebu with SM Active Hub, WonderPlay, and exciting new store finds!

Just when you thought summer was winding down, SM Seaside City Cebu turns up the excitement with a fresh wave of energy, play, and discovery!

From sporty adventures to sweet treats and the latest tech, summer’s still in full swing, and there’s more fun waiting around every corner!

At the Mountain Wing Atrium, get in action with WonderPlay, a vibrant play zone featuring a Mini Soccer Game and Nintendo Switch virtual games. Whether you’re kicking goals or showing off your gaming skills, WonderPlay is all about movement, energy, and unbeatable summer vibes.

While you’re at it, take on the Seaside Steps Challenge happening throughout the mall! Complete each step to score exciting prizes. Follow the challenge guide here: https://bit.ly/SeasideStepsChallenge2025_Guide. These exciting summer quests at SM Seaside City Cebu are all part of SM Active Hub, your go-to destination for energy, movement, and meaningful connections. From pickleball to fun runs, SM Active Hub is home to a growing community that embraces active living and shared experiences—all in one vibrant space.

After all that action, get ready to explore a new era of flavor, finds, and firsts waiting to be discovered only at SM Seaside City Cebu.

Welcoming a fresh lineup of new store finds you’ll want to explore—from sweet cravings to tech must-haves, SM Seaside City Cebu’s newly opened destinations offer something for everyone. Indulge in the world-famous cream puffs of Beard Papa’s located at the Upper Ground Level, Seaview Wing, now in Cebu for the first time, or enjoy flavorful Taiwanese cuisine at Lugang Café, also making its Cebu debut at SM Seaside’s Upper Ground Level, Seaview Wing.

Head over at Upper Ground Level, City Wing and satisfy your cravings at Conti’s Bakeshop, home of the iconic Mango Bravo, and discover a cozy twist on Filipino classics at Merienda by Pan de Manila located at Lower Ground Level, City Wing. For all things Apple and beyond, the new Power Mac Center is your go-to tech stop at the Third Level, Cube Wing.

At SM Seaside City Cebu, summer is still on—in fact, it’s only getting more exciting! Through dynamic initiatives like WonderPlay and the Seaside Steps Challenge, the mall continues to champion active lifestyles, family-friendly entertainment, and memorable experiences for all ages.

