Mandaue JO employees worry about their future

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – With a new administration set to take over in Mandaue City, thousands of job order (JO) employees are facing uncertainty. Their continued employment will depend on the decisions of the incoming mayor.

City Administrator Atty. Jamaal James Calipayan confirmed that following the recent elections, several Mandaue JO employees approached him, expressing worry and sadness about their future. Many of these employees have served the city for years under temporary contracts and now fear that the change in leadership could mark the end of their tenure.

Thadeo Jonkie Ouano, who won the recent mayoral race, is set to assume office as the city’s new mayor on July 1. Calipayan noted that the discretion to reappoint or replace JO employees will rest with the incoming administration.

Despite the concerns, Calipayan urged all Mandaue JO employees to continue reporting for duty, as their contracts remain valid until June 30. He emphasized that the city’s operations must continue without disruption.

“We remind our JO employees that there are still two months left in their contracts under Mayor—now Vice Mayor-elect Glenn Bercede,” Calipayan said. “They are encouraged to fulfill their duties, not only to receive their salaries but also to ensure that public services remain uninterrupted.”

He acknowledged that transitions following elections often result in instability among JO workers, with some losing motivation or choosing not to report for work. However, he stressed that attendance is essential.

“We have to continue to perform, continue to function, because the city will not stop after the elections and wait for the new administration,” Calipayan said. “That’s what I tell department heads when they report employees who are absent. Ask them to come in. If they don’t, they cannot be paid,”

On June 30, the contracts of more than 3,000 job order employees are set to expire. While some are already seeking other employment, others remain hopeful they will be retained under the new city leadership.

In addition to JO employees, Clean and Green personnel are also facing an uncertain future.

Despite the looming changes, Calipayan remains optimistic. He noted that Mandaue’s growing economy continues to offer various employment opportunities.

