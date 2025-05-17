CIDG sends tracker teams to capture Harry Roque, Cassie Ong, others

By: Jason Sigales - Reporter - Inquirer.net | May 17,2025 - 07:06 AM

MANILA, Philippines — The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) deployed tracker teams across the country to arrest former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and Cassandra Ong, a key figure in the probe into illegal offshore gaming operators.

This came after the Angeles City Regional Trial Court Branch 118 issued an arrest warrant against Roque, Ong and 49 others for violating Republic Act 9208 or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003.

“As of early morning today, the tracker teams are tracking and pursuing the 51 accused-subjects of the arrest warrant across the country,” the CIDG said in a statement on Friday.

Col. Randulf Tuaño, PNP Public Information Office (PIO) chief , confirmed this as well in a press briefing at Camp Crame also on Friday.

When asked if the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) would be involved to arrest Roque, Tuaño answered, “That is among the considerations that their legal officers are meeting about.”

Roque is currently seeking asylum in the Netherlands, citing political persecution in the Philippines.

“In relation to questions about Cassandra Ong, they are coordinating with the Bureau of Immigration,” Tuaño added in Filipino.

Ong was freed last December after the House of Representatives lifted the contempt order against her for failing to submit documents to the congressional probe into illegal offshore gaming operators.

The case against Roque, Ong and the rest of their co-accused was filed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) last April for their alleged involvement in the operations of scam hub Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga. /jpv

