Barangay Ginebra nips Phoenix for first back-to-back wins

Barangay Ginebra posted back-to-back wins for the first time in the PBA Philippine Cup despite a sloppy finish that marred its beating of Phoenix, 119-112, on Friday at Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Scottie Thompson led the way with a double-double while Japeth Aguilar, Stephen Holt and RJ Abarrientos were also key in giving the Gin Kings their fourth victory in six outings for joint third with the San Miguel Beermen.

Ginebra went up by 22 in the fourth quarter, but lousy execution on both ends in the waning moments enabled Phoenix to make the final score respectable.

Phoenix dropped to 2-5 with its second consecutive setback, but remained ninth in the standings.

Thompson had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Aguilar produced 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Abarrientos topscored with 25. Holt added 18 points, three rebounds and four assists for the Gin Kings.

Barangay Ginebra won the first of a stretch of two games against teams at the bottom of the standings. Up next is Blackwater on May 23 at the same venue.

Jason Perkins scored 28 points for the Fuel Masters, who played with their former star Matthew Wright in attendance following his recent B.League stint with the Kawasaki Brave Thunders.

Phoenix’s next match is on May 28 against Rain or Shine, also at Philsports.

The Fuel Masters were actually in the thick of the fight in the first half and led on several occasions before Thompson put the Gin Kings in control the rest of the way.

