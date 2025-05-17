NAIA terminal accident: SUV driver out on bail

Leo Gonzales, the driver in the car crash that killed a passenger and a child at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) Terminal 1, has been released on bail, the Philippine National Police-Aviation Security Group (Avsegroup) said on Friday.

In a statement, Lt. Col. Lizel Dimaandal, public information chief of the PNP-Avsegroup, said Gonzales posted a cash bond worth P100,000 and was released from custody of the Naia Police Station 1 at 8:10 p.m. Thursday.

“The accused underwent a physical and medical examination at the Pasay City General Hospital and the result yielded to no external signs of injury at the time of examination,” Dimaandal said. Gonzales, 47, was turned over to his partner.

He is facing a criminal complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, multiple physical injuries and damage to property under the Revised Penal Code.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP