PCG’s first female pilot promoted to commodore

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)’s first female pilot was promoted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the next higher rank of commodore upon the recommendation of Department of Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon.

According to the PCG on Saturday, Marcos approved the promotion of Commodore Christine Pauline Bergaño-Diciano PCG last May 14.

PCG said that Bergaño-Diciano, a member of the Coast Guard Officer’s Course “A” Matatag Class 02-2001, was among the first batch of homegrown PCG’s female officers.

Hailing from Bacolod City, Bergaño-Diciano became the PCG’s first female pilot in 2005 and pursued an inaugural flight mission in 2006.

She also took on the role of Coast Guard aviation force commander in 2022, aside from being the first and only female PCG air station commander under the West Philippine Sea Oplan Matatag in 2010.

Adding to her long list of accomplishments, Bergaño-Diciano also pushed for the inclusion of “hijab” into the uniform of female Muslim personnel at the PCG’s Gender and Development unit in 2022.

Women empowerment

She also became the acting superintendent of the Coast Guard School for Special Maritime Affairs, “where she promoted women empowerment and gender inclusivity.”

Bergaño-Diciano was hailed as the first Asian vice president of the World Maritime University’s Women Association in Sweden in 2014.

She also received the “Pilak (Silver) Award” for Natatanging Juana ng Tanod Baybayin ng Pilipinas during the PCG’s National Women’s Month 2025 celebration.

The new commodore highlighted the importance of pouring deduction and passion into one’s work to achieve success, happiness and contentment.

“Whatever you are working on – may it be in tactical and operational works and strategic ingenuities, be perpetual learners. Success, after all, is being grateful for our meaningful journeys and our happy and contented disposition on the lifework we honor daily,” Bergaño-Diciano said in a statement.

