Fredriksson weathers early knockdown to outpoint Yap

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Swedish-Filipino prospect Alexander Fredriksson of Omega Boxing Gym passed his toughest test yet by defeating veteran Mark John Yap via unanimous decision in the main event of Kumbati 19 on Friday night, May 16, at the IPI Compound in Mandaue City.

Despite being dropped in the opening round, the 21-year-old Fredriksson recovered and outworked Yap over six rounds in their super lightweight bout. The win improved Fredriksson’s professional record to 3-0, with two knockouts, while Yap fell to 34-20 with 17 KOs.

Fredriksson, a former amateur standout from Sweden and one of Omega’s rising stars, opened the fight aggressively, pinning Yap to the ropes with crisp jabs and straight punches.

But the crafty Yap reminded him of the dangers of experience, landing a wild overhand right that floored the younger fighter.

Unfazed, Fredriksson quickly got back to his feet and continued to press the action. The knockdown seemed to ignite a fire in him as he turned up the pressure in the succeeding rounds, unleashing sharp combinations to the head and body that kept Yap on the back foot.

Fredriksson’s ability to switch stances from orthodox to southpaw added another layer to his attack, keeping Yap guessing and limiting his counterpunching opportunities. The younger fighter’s relentless volume and angles proved too much for Yap to match.

KNOCKDOWN

In the sixth and final round, Fredriksson appeared to score a knockdown of his own.

Although Yap claimed it was a slip—and slow-motion replay showed he may have lost footing while throwing a counter—it was ruled a knockdown, as Fredriksson had landed a punch in the exchange. All three judges scored the bout 58-54 in favor of Fredriksson.

In the co-main event, Arlando Senoc of Big Yellow Boxing Gym kept his unbeaten record intact with a dominant third-round technical knockout win over Eldin Guinahon.

John Paul Panuayan also came out strong with a second-round stoppage victory against Mario Bersano. Meanwhile, Mark Gil Gandi earned a unanimous decision win over Kasty Flores. Jubert Cahimat likewise scored a unanimous decision victory over Aldren Aton. The bout between Crixian Arriola and Francis Arante ended in a majority draw.

